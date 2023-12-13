WWE Files To Trademark ‘No Quarter Catch Club’

Fightful reports that on December 12, WWE filed to trademark the name ‘No Quarter Catch Club’ for entertainment purposes. The name is the group on NXT that includes Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp and Myles Borne…sort of. The group identified as the ‘No Quarter Catch Crew’ last night and are referred to by that name on WWE’s website.

