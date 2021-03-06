wrestling / News
WWE Universal Championship Match Set For Fastlane, Updated Card
March 5, 2021 | Posted by
We now know who Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against at Fastlane after this week’s Smackdown. Daniel Bryan defeated Jey Uso in a steel cage match on tonight’s show to earn a shot at Reigns and the Championship.
You can see an updated lineup below for the PPV, which takes place on March 21st and airs live on WWE Network and Peacock:
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan vs.
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks
More Trending Stories
- Note On Backstage Reaction To Parker Boudreaux Being Compared To Brock Lesnar
- Note On Why The AEW Tag Team Title Match Is Opening AEW Revolution
- Arn Anderson On Lex Luger’s Evolution As A Wrestler In WCW, Company Never Fully Committing To The Four Horsemen
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Partying With Hulk Hogan & Dennis Rodman In WCW, Walking In On Rodman & Carmen Electra