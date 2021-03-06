wrestling / News

WWE Universal Championship Match Set For Fastlane, Updated Card

March 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Fastlane

We now know who Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against at Fastlane after this week’s Smackdown. Daniel Bryan defeated Jey Uso in a steel cage match on tonight’s show to earn a shot at Reigns and the Championship.

You can see an updated lineup below for the PPV, which takes place on March 21st and airs live on WWE Network and Peacock:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan vs.
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks

