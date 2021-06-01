WWE News: New Vignette Teases Eva Marie’s Raw Return, Reginald Beats Shayna Baszler

– The Eva-Lution is drawing closer, as a new vignette from Monday teased the Raw return of Eva Marie. You can see video below of the segment. No word on when Eva Marie will be making her return as of yet:

– Reginald managed to pick up a win in his match against Shayna Baszler thanks to some mysterious pyro. Baszler challenged Reginald last week and was dominating the match until pyro went off, distracting her and letting Reginald get a surprise pinfall: