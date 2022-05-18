wrestling / News
WWE News: Viking Raiders Beat Creed Brothers on NXT, Grayson Waller Defeats Andre Chase
May 17, 2022
– The Viking Raiders got their win back from the Creed Brothers on WWE NXT after the latter team refused to let their stable partners get involved. Erik and Ivar beat the Creeds after Damon Kemp and Roderick Strong tried to get involved and help Julius and Brutus get the win. However, Strong was deposited out of the ring which led to the Raiders taking out Julius for the pinfall:
– Grayson Waller battled Andre Chase on tonight’s show and picked up the win, as you can see from the finish below:
You can't take your eyes off @GraysonWWE, @AndreChaseWWE!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/fX7ykxbPt4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 18, 2022
