WWE News: Xavier Woods On The Loudest Pops He’s Ever Heard, Stock Down, UpUpDownDown Uno

– Xavier Woods looked back on the loudest pops from a crowd he’s ever heard, naming Goldberg’s WCW World Title win and more. Woodsa responded to a tweet from the WWE on BT Sport account about the loudest crowd pop of all-time, writing:

“I’m not sure but from ones I’ve experienced. Goldberg winning the world title was when I thought my adolescent ears were going to bleed. @HEELZiggler cashing in was unreal. And if there was a roof when the Hardy’s came back at mania I think it would have come off.”

– WWE’s stock ticked down on Wednesday, closing at $55.33. That’s off $0.30 (0.54%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.13% on the day.

– The latest UpUpDownDown Uno episode is online, and you can see it below: