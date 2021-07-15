wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods On The Loudest Pops He’s Ever Heard, Stock Down, UpUpDownDown Uno
– Xavier Woods looked back on the loudest pops from a crowd he’s ever heard, naming Goldberg’s WCW World Title win and more. Woodsa responded to a tweet from the WWE on BT Sport account about the loudest crowd pop of all-time, writing:
“I’m not sure but from ones I’ve experienced. Goldberg winning the world title was when I thought my adolescent ears were going to bleed. @HEELZiggler cashing in was unreal. And if there was a roof when the Hardy’s came back at mania I think it would have come off.”
— Austin #Creed4KOTR – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) July 13, 2021
– WWE’s stock ticked down on Wednesday, closing at $55.33. That’s off $0.30 (0.54%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.13% on the day.
– The latest UpUpDownDown Uno episode is online, and you can see it below:
