wrestling / News

WWN Announces WrestleMania Week ‘Wrestlexpo’ Schedule: EVOLVE, SHIMMER, More

December 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWN Live - WWNLive

– WWN has announced the early schedule for its WrestleMania 36 week events, now titled “Wrestlexpo.” The schedule was sent out in an email to fans today and notes that the schedule is still being finalized, but the following shows are confirmed:

* Thursday – April 2nd
12 PM – Accelerate Stage 1
4 PM – Accelerate Stage 2
8 PM – PROGRESS
11:55 PM – WWN Supershow

* Friday – April 3rd
12 PM – EVOLVE
4 PM – SHIMMER
8 PM – TBA
11:55 PM – Kaiju Big Battel

* Saturday – April 4th
12 PM – EVOLVE
4 PM – wXw
8 PM – TBA
11:55 PM – A special event to be announced on December 19th

More Trending Stories

article topics :

EVOLVE, SHIMMER, Wrestlexpo, WWN Live, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading