WWN Announces WrestleMania Week ‘Wrestlexpo’ Schedule: EVOLVE, SHIMMER, More

– WWN has announced the early schedule for its WrestleMania 36 week events, now titled “Wrestlexpo.” The schedule was sent out in an email to fans today and notes that the schedule is still being finalized, but the following shows are confirmed:

* Thursday – April 2nd

12 PM – Accelerate Stage 1

4 PM – Accelerate Stage 2

8 PM – PROGRESS

11:55 PM – WWN Supershow

* Friday – April 3rd

12 PM – EVOLVE

4 PM – SHIMMER

8 PM – TBA

11:55 PM – Kaiju Big Battel

* Saturday – April 4th

12 PM – EVOLVE

4 PM – wXw

8 PM – TBA

11:55 PM – A special event to be announced on December 19th