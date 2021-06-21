WWR and Beyond ‘Shoot Straight and Speak The Truth’ Results

Women’s Wrestling Revolution and Beyond Wrestling held their event Shoot Straight And Speak The Truth last night at the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. It aired on IWTV. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Megan Bayne def. Riley Shepard

* Ashley D’Amboise def. Tina San Antonio

* Kennedi Copeland def. Alisha Edwards by DQ

* Kaia McKenna def. Little Mean Kathleen

* The Kings Of The District (Eel O’Neal & Jordan Blade) def. Becca & Erica Leigh

* Team Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) def. The Higher Society (Armani Kayos & Paris Van Dale)

* Willow Nightingale def. Masha Slamovich

* Trish Adora def. Davienne