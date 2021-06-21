wrestling / News
WWR and Beyond ‘Shoot Straight and Speak The Truth’ Results
Women’s Wrestling Revolution and Beyond Wrestling held their event Shoot Straight And Speak The Truth last night at the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. It aired on IWTV. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Megan Bayne def. Riley Shepard
* Ashley D’Amboise def. Tina San Antonio
* Kennedi Copeland def. Alisha Edwards by DQ
* Kaia McKenna def. Little Mean Kathleen
* The Kings Of The District (Eel O’Neal & Jordan Blade) def. Becca & Erica Leigh
* Team Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) def. The Higher Society (Armani Kayos & Paris Van Dale)
* Willow Nightingale def. Masha Slamovich
* Trish Adora def. Davienne
#WWRPlus MATCH 1: @themeganbayne vs. @TheRileyShepard
Stream LIVE right now on @indiewrestling – sign up for https://t.co/JMYHMyGo0J pic.twitter.com/MetiTqjlVH
— WWR+ (Women's Wrestling Revolution Plus) (@WWRProWrestling) June 20, 2021
Chills #WWRPlus @TrishAdora202 @themeganbayne pic.twitter.com/VFuYj9m4ri
— WWR+ (Women's Wrestling Revolution Plus) (@WWRProWrestling) June 20, 2021
Here comes my Ace!!! @w_nightingale_ @WWRProWrestling @indiewrestling pic.twitter.com/xkA0v1ywCV
— Josh Pyromaniac (@JoshPyro) June 20, 2021
My Father’s Day has more #SeaStarsFinishers than you Father’s Day! @WWRProWrestling @indiewrestling @DelmiExo @ashley__vox pic.twitter.com/RGzsPI8fpl
— Josh Pyromaniac (@JoshPyro) June 20, 2021
