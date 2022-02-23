wrestling / News

X Division Title Match Added To Impact Wrestling Sacrifice

February 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestlng Sacrifice Trey Miguel Jake Something

Impact Wrestling has announced that Trey Miguel will defend the X Division title against Jake Something at Sacrifice on March 5. Something won a title shot at No Surrender this past Saturday, winning a match against Ace Austin, Chris Bey and Mike Bailey. The event happens in Louisville, KY and will air on Impact Plus. Here’s the updated lineup:

* X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Jake Something
* Knockouts Tag Team Championship: The IInspiration (c) vs. The Influence
* Alex Shelley vs. Jay White

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Sacrifice, Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading