X Division Title Match Added To Impact Wrestling Sacrifice
Impact Wrestling has announced that Trey Miguel will defend the X Division title against Jake Something at Sacrifice on March 5. Something won a title shot at No Surrender this past Saturday, winning a match against Ace Austin, Chris Bey and Mike Bailey. The event happens in Louisville, KY and will air on Impact Plus. Here’s the updated lineup:
* X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Jake Something
* Knockouts Tag Team Championship: The IInspiration (c) vs. The Influence
* Alex Shelley vs. Jay White
.@IMPACTWRESTLING presents Sacrifice LIVE Saturday March 5th on IMPACT Plus and IMPACT Insiders on YouTube!
.@JakeSomething_ vs @TheTreyMiguel for the X Division Championship!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/6Bd5RU7Xl2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 23, 2022
