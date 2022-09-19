Xcite Wrestling Fast Times At Xcite High Results 9.17.22: 607 Anarchy Title Changes Hands

Xcite Wrestling held its latest event, Fast Times At Xcite High event, on Saturday night and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Maxwell Keith def. Grizzly Olson

* Rick Recon def. Vinny Pacifico

* Robbie Vegas def. Delsin Alekzander

* Maxx Cannon def. Squid Sterling, Kairoah, and Malcolm Kalloway

* To Infinity & Beyond def. CXR

* HC Loc def. Cerin Rahne

* Xcite Wrestling 607 Anarchy Championship Match: Trevor Terry def. Machetero and Nick Ando

* Terry said he was leaving in order to train with the Nightmare Factory and was challenged by Ando to a rematch.

* Xcite Wrestling 607 Anarchy Championship Match: Nick Ando def. Trevor Terry

* Team Twilight def. Team Believe