Xcite Wrestling Announces Pentagon Jr. and Fenix for Xcite vs. The World in March

– Xcite Wrestling announced details for its upcoming Excite vs. The World event. The card is set for March 29. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix are both confirmed for the event. Here’s the announcements from Xcite on the card:

Tickets are on sale Right Now for Xcite Wrestling’s return on Friday Night March 29th. The location will be announced shortly but will be in the Greater Binghamton area. Its the return of XCITE VS THE WORLD and will feature THE LUCHA BROS, PENTAGON JR. AND FENIX. Get your tickets right now at www.xcitewrestling.com/shop.

– BUY FOUR FRONT ROW TICKETS AND RECEIVE A FIFTH FRONT ROW FREE. (Purchase 4 Fronts like normal on the website, we will add a fifth ticket to your order that you will pick up day of show when doors open at 6 pm)

– BUY FOUR GA TICKETS AND RECEIVE A FIFTH GA FREE (Purchase 4 G.A. like normal on the website, we will add a fifth ticket to your order that you will pick up day of show when doors open at 6 pm)

XCITE PRESENTS XCITE VS THE WORLD 2019

Friday March 29th, 2019

Doors: 6 pm

Bell Time: 7 pm

Featuring:

THE LUCHA BROS. PENTAGON JR. & FENIX

Xcite Heavyweight Champion Joe Gacy

Sean Carr

And More……