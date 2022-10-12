Xcite Wrestling Tales From The Xcite Side Results 10.9.22: Tag Team Title Match, More

Xcite Wrestling had their latest show, Tales From The Xcite Side, on Sunday with Mike Bennett in action and more. You can check out the full results from the show, which aired on Twitch, below (per Fightful:

* Xcite Wrestling International Title Qualifying Match: Vince Valor def. Rick Recon

* Grizzly Olson def. Kairoah

* Xcite Wrestling Heavyweight Championship Match: Kevin Bennett def. Cloudy

* Xcite Wrestling 607 Anarchy Championship Match: Nick Ando def. Machetero and Maxwell Keith

* Two Out Of Three Falls Match: CXR def. To Infinity & Beyond

* Xcite Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Edge of Hope def. Team Believe

* Xcite Wrestling International Title Qualifying Match: Kaide def. HC Loc, Jeremiah Richter, and Axel Lennox

* Mike Bennett def. Bill Collier. Bennett put over Collier after the match.