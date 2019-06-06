wrestling / News
YouTube Demonetizes Title Match Wrestling Channel For ‘Reused Content’
– Title Match Wrestling, a popular YouTube channel which is responsible for the Ladies Night Out events among other videos, has been demonetized by YouTube. The channel announced on their official Twitter acocunt that they were demonetized by the video platform for “reused content.” The channel, which recently hit 300,000 subscribers, has reached out to YouTube and YouTube creators for help in resolving the issue.
The channel was previously monetized after being reviewed by YouTube; it is not currently clear what content may have caused them to lose monetization status. A demonetized channel no long has revenue-generating advertisements run on their videos, which means there is no way to directly pull in revenue via the channel. The channel was founded in 2010 and has, as of this writing, 96.6 million total views.
GOOD: we just hit 300K subs @YouTube👏
BAD: @TeamYouTube demonetized our entire channel for "reused content"🤷♂️
RT & spread the word! @YTCreators Please can you help?
▶https://t.co/1UsNRtFm1N
YPP for 10 yrs
The most inclusive wrestling on YT
Home of Ladies Night Out pic.twitter.com/pQx6ku6Rw2
— TitleMatchNetwork.com (@TitleMatchWN) June 6, 2019
