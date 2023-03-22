YouTuber Lele Pons Says WWE Reached Out To Her

YouTuber and singer Lele Pons says that WWE reached out to her about an appearance, with her husband saying it was a $20 million offer. Pons was a guest on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast and during the show, Pons said that WWE contacted her about an appearance.

“They reached out to me,” she said (per Fightful). “I’m not kidding. They reached out and were like, ‘She has to do it.’ If anything happens in my career, like there’s a scandal or something, I’m just going to go that route,” she said with a laugh.

Pons’ husband, rapper Guaynaa, said that WWE offered her $20 million. She noted, “They can offer me $20 million, it’s not about the money, it really isn’t. Mentally, I want to be prepared. You have to be mentally prepared. You should not give a fuck what other people are saying because it’s a lot of confrontation. I suck at confrontation.”

Pons has 17 million YouTube subscribers and stars in the YouTube series The Secret Life of Lele Pons. She has acting roles in The Space Between Us and the Scream TV series on her resume, and appeared on The Masked Singer under the Jackalope costume.