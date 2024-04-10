wrestling / News
Zack Sabre Jr Takes Shots At Matt Riddle Ahead Of NJPW Windy City Riot
Zack Sabre Jr. is set to face Matt Riddle at NJPW Windy City Riot, and he cut a promo on Riddle following Sakura Genesis. Sabre spoke about the NJPW World TV Champion in a backstage promo, calling Riddle the “King of F**king Dickheads” and more.
“Last week, I sent Fujita to bring the NJPW World Television Championship back,” Sabre said (per Fightful). “Didn’t quite work out. First of all, I sent Bad Dude Tito. I thought he was gonna get the job done. But Matt Riddle might look like a f**king dickhead — because he is a dickhead — but he’s a serious fighter. One year with that championship, sixteen defenses. You’re gonna call me out, King of f**king Dickheads? You’re gonna call me out? Well, I’m gonna come and get the belt back, and I’ll bring it back to Japan.”
He continued, “The sight of you with that championship makes me violently ill. I don’t know what it is about Riddle. We’ve wrestled all over the world. I should like, what is he, laid-back, surfer, skater bro. I’ve lived in Okinawa. I’ve lived in California. I should love surfers and skaters. f**king hippies. I hate them all. Hippies are my mortal enemy. Surfer bros. They’re my mortal enemy. I’m the least spiritual being in the world. Unlike animals because humans are f**king cunts. But Chicago, Riddle…then, after, I’ve got to figure out how to get the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship because my goals are exactly the same. G1, IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, Tokyo Dome main event. World Champion,” Sabre Jr. said.
The match takes place at Windy City Riot on Friday in Chicago.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy On Why He Wasn’t Disappointed to Work Battle Royals at WrestleMania
- Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Has ‘No Upside’ In Airing All In Footage On Dynamite
- Ronda Rousey Says Ari Emmanuel Needs To Clean Out All Of Vince McMahon’s WWE Cronies
- Multiple Teases For Returning Character on Last Night’s WWE RAW (Possible Spoilers)