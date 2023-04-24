Zelina Vega On Her Role Managing Legado Del Fantasma, Replacing Elektra Lopez

Zelina Vega came on board with Legado Del Fantasma when they arrived in WWE, and she recently talked about taking on the role and replacing Elektra Lopez in the group. Vega joined the group when they appeared on the main roster back in October, with Lopez staying down in NXT. You can see highlights of Vega’s comments on the matter below:

On potentially wrestling while also being a manager for Legado del Fantasma: “Absolutely, and I think I will. I think what they needed really was just somebody who kind of knows the landscape to come up and introduce them to the Smackdown audience. Because I was really the only one that was known as far as that goes. There’s such a big difference between NXT crowds and the main roster crowds. So with that, it was just like, ‘Hey WWE Universe humans, look at this amazing team that I have, and just wait till you see what they can do.’ And I think that was the exciting part for me. It’s like, ‘Where do I fit in this and how do we make it different and just, something exciting and new?’ Because one of the things that I’m really big on is just freshening it up every time.”

On replacing Elektra Lopez in the group: “It’s cool because they’ve actually never had someone like me, and they’re getting used to me and my craziness! But that’s okay, that’s okay. Because I mean, they had been with Elektra previously. I have no idea how or why or what happened there. But it’s like, it’s fresh for everybody. Because now she’s doing her thing in NXT with her group, and how she’s running that. And then we have ours here. So who knows? There might be a crossover there at some point. I mean, she might be super pissed at me and like, want to come and hit me and then there’s gonna be a whole thing there. But I don’t know, and I think that’s the cool thing is that you don’t know. I don’t even know.”

