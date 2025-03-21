Zozaya Announced For PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament

Zozaya is the latest entrant in PROGRESS’ Super Strong Style 16 Tournament for 2025. The UK promotion announced on Friday that the Spanish wrestling star will be part of the tournament this year, joining Masa Kitamiya and Jack Morris as confirmed talent thus far.

Zozaya is a regular for RevPro and worked a tour with Pro Wrestling NOAH last month. The Super Strong Style 16 kicks off on May 1st in London.