wrestling / News
Zozaya Announced For PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament
March 21, 2025 | Posted by
Zozaya is the latest entrant in PROGRESS’ Super Strong Style 16 Tournament for 2025. The UK promotion announced on Friday that the Spanish wrestling star will be part of the tournament this year, joining Masa Kitamiya and Jack Morris as confirmed talent thus far.
Zozaya is a regular for RevPro and worked a tour with Pro Wrestling NOAH last month. The Super Strong Style 16 kicks off on May 1st in London.
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨
The 3rd entrant into Super Strong Style 16 is ZOZAYA.
The Spanish sensation is making waves across Europe and in May he enters the field of 16 looking to become a first time winner in his SSS16 debut!
Can he make history?
🎟️ https://t.co/Pcy5LGEmjM pic.twitter.com/MtH6PGSqtI
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 21, 2025
