2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Starting Next Week, Several Teams Set
January 6, 2021 | Posted by
The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicks off next week, with several tag teams announced for the event. On tonight’s New Year’s Evil episode of NXT, it was announced that matches in the 2021 iteration of the tournament will kick on January 13th. The following names were announced to join the team of Adam Cole and Roderick Strong in the tourney:
* Ever-Rise
* August Grey and Curt Stallion
* Breezango
* IMPERIUM
* Killian Dain and Drake Maverick
* Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza)
Cole and Strong will face Breezango on next week’s show.
