wrestling / News
411 Is Hiring a Writer for Impact Wrestling Live Coverage
Are you someone who follows Impact Wrestling and have thought “I could review it as good as or better than those other guys”? Well, here’s your chance! We’re looking for someone to cover Impact weekly for the site. You must be able to do live coverage, recapping and reviwing the events of the show in your own voice and in a clear, easy to understand manner.
Impact airs Tuesday nights on AXS TV and Twitch. After the show is done, you’ll post a review consisting of your live coverage recap and your overall thoughts on the show. Availability to cover Impact PPVs and Impact! Plus events (which are typically on Saturdays, once a month most months) is a bonus. We use WordPress so familiarity posting to WordPress is also preferred.
This is a paid gig. If you’re interested, please email us your resume and at least three relevant writing samples.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Raw Legends Night, Changes to Show, Why Some Talents Didn’t Appear
- Investors Purchase Controlling Interest in OVW, Al Snow to Stay on to Run Company
- Amanda Huber Implores Fans Not to Create a Divide in Wrestling Over Husband Brodie Lee, Says Her Family Has No Hate for WWE
- CM Punk Quotes The Dude in Response to Ric Flair Calling Shawn Michaels The Greatest Worker Ever