411 Is Hiring a Writer for Impact Wrestling Live Coverage

Are you someone who follows Impact Wrestling and have thought “I could review it as good as or better than those other guys”? Well, here’s your chance! We’re looking for someone to cover Impact weekly for the site. You must be able to do live coverage, recapping and reviwing the events of the show in your own voice and in a clear, easy to understand manner.

Impact airs Tuesday nights on AXS TV and Twitch. After the show is done, you’ll post a review consisting of your live coverage recap and your overall thoughts on the show. Availability to cover Impact PPVs and Impact! Plus events (which are typically on Saturdays, once a month most months) is a bonus. We use WordPress so familiarity posting to WordPress is also preferred.

This is a paid gig. If you’re interested, please email us your resume and at least three relevant writing samples.