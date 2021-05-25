411 Is Hiring Freelance Wrestling Columnists

411 is looking to add freelance columnists for our wrestling section. This is a great opportunity for those who enjoy both wrestling and writing. You must be able to write with proper spelling and grammar. We use WordPress to post articles, so past experience with WordPress is a plus (though not required).

We are specifically looking for writers who can create weekly or biweekly columns based on the most noteworthy happenings in WWE, AEW, NXT, NJPW, etc. Writers will be expected to regularly communicate with our editorial staff to pitch ideas and discuss assignments for upcoming columns.

Here are several examples of the types of columns we’re looking for:

– Who Should Dethrone Roman Reigns As WWE Universal Champion?

– Who Are the Most Underutilized Superstars in WWE?

– Is NJPW Pushing Away More Than Its Drawing In?

– WWE’s Long Game Showing With Peacock Deal

– Reimagining the WWE Draft

– AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Preview & Predictions

– AEW Delivers Good Reminder Of Why We Love Pro Wrestling

This is a paid freelance gig. If interested, please email us with the subject line “411 Columnist” and include a sample wrestling column or past wrestling-related work in the body of your email. Please do not apply unless you are able to take on a weekly or biweekly column.

We look forward to hearing from you!