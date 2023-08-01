411’s WWE RAW Talk Report 7.31.23: Chad Gable Wants GUNTHER, More

-I just finished my recap/review of American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes and you can find it here. Now it’s time for RAW Talk and I need to get this done as I injured myself at softball and need to ice down my heel. No, it wasn’t a heel turn, but a bruised heel. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to it as we are only five days away from SummerSlam in Detroit. Judgment Day problems are teased again as Balor hesitates to give Priest his MITB briefcase.

-To the video as we see highlights of Kaiser vs. Riddle! I will admit I only saw the last 60 seconds of RAW due to my game and the Cody documentary. Kaiser gets the win which is needed as GUNTHER’S crew needs a win here and there. After GUNTHER wants a match with Gable and says he can beat him in five minutes. Gable survives the five minutes, but GUNTHER demands the match continue and then he gets the win.

-Imperium is backstage with Jackie Redmond. She notes it was an interesting night for the group. GUNTHER says Kaiser put on a stellar performance tonight against Riddle. He then notes sometimes you have to teach someone a lesson and he did that to Chad. The real challenge is this Saturday and it is on him to defend the honor of this great sport and the prestige of his Championship.

-Drew vs GUNTHER on Saturday! HOSS FIGHT! BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT! It will be awesome!

-To the video as Maxxine Dupri has her first one on one match and hits The Caterpillar/Worm. The Raiders and Alpha Academy fight on the floor and Maxxine gets the win with a bridge.

-Maxxine and The Alpha Academy are backstage with Jackie Redmond. Jackie offers her congrats and notes Chad survived five minutes with GUNTHER. He notes GUNTHER turned his five-star chest into hamburger meat and on the other side of SummerSlam he wants GUNTHER and he is ready to go five hours if needed. I can go with more GUNTHER/Gable!

-To the video as Brock and Cody come face to face and shake hands. Brock makes sure to bump Cody on the way out and the brawl is on. Cody could have just let Brock walk, but instead gets his ass handed to him. Usually that means Cody should win on Saturday, but we shall see.

-Megan and Camp discuss Cody/Brock III. I am surprised no stipulation was added to the match.

-To the video as Ricochet and Logan Paul come face to face. Ricochet respects Paul for being an athlete and then Paul makes it personal as tells Ricochet he wants no hard feelings when his girl announces him as the winner on Saturday. Great heel move! Ricochet attacks, but gets caught with the right hand springing off the top rope.

-Megan asks if it is wise for Paul to bring up Ricochet’s fiancé. Camp notes this is what Logan does, but it won’t matter as they are wrestling Saturday and someone is going to get the win.

-To the video as Ciampa vs. Nakamura happened for the first time ever, and I missed it. Looks like a hard-hitting match. Nakamura gets the win with a roll-up and a handful of tights. Ciampa won’t complain as he would have done the same.

-Nakamura is backstage in a sweet looking suit with Byron Saxton. Byron brings up Nakamura grabbing the tights, but he doesn’t remember. Nakamura notes everyone has more than one side and tonight he just picked the better side.

-To the video as our Main Event was Rollins/Zayn vs. Dom/Priest. Priest hits a Razor’s Edge and wanted to cash in during the match, but Balor hesitates before giving the case. That gives Rollins a chance to regroup and everyone eats the briefcase. Balor eats a Helluva Kick and Rollins sticks Priest with The Curb Stomp to get the win.

-We run down the card as there are four main events for this show. Cute but we all know what’s closing the show on Saturday. Rousey/Shayna as an MMA fight is interesting. I thought they may break out The Fit Pit. We will see how they pull this one off.

-Camp and Megan are both looking forward to the MMA Match. Megan also mentions Drew/GUNTHER. The card is pretty stacked and it should be another great show as WWE has been on a hot streak this year.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week! Thanks for reading!