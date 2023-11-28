411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Indus Sher Confronts Alpha Academy, More

-CM Punk is back and that is the story that dominated Survivor Series and RAW tonight. The last time Punk was in the WWE, the WWE Network wasn’t up and running yet. I have watched the return video countless times and combed YouTube for all the reactions (shout-out to In The Clutch) and videos from the arena, and it’s all still surreal. Perhaps we get him on RAW Talk or SmackDown LowDown at some point. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Naturally, they start with CM Punk and Camp notes that Punk said he isn’t here to make friends. He is here to make money! Also, Randy Orton made his return and he has receipts for The Bloodline and props to Camp for mentioning R-Truth’s return.

-To the video as Seth Rollins informs us (and Drew McIntyre) that he will be defending the World Title next week on RAW. Drew wants to know who the challenger is, and Seth tells him it’s against Jey Uso. Drew didn’t want to heat that and he headbutts the piss out of Seth, and really the World Title as he legit splits his head. I watched in slow-mo and he caught the edge of one of the gold plates. That had to suck! Jey Uso makes the save and stares at The World Title before handing it over to Seth.

-To the video as Nia Jax gets a win over Zoey Stark, who seems to be getting bumped back down in the division.

-To the back as Jackie Redmond is backstage with Shayna Baszler. Shayna has a problem with Nia and how she has forgotten who broke her arm and put her on the shelf for two years. She will need to remind her limb by limb.

-Next week on RAW it’s Nia vs. Shayna!

-Alpha Academy still to come! Also, Chelsea and Piper!

-This Friday on SmackDown, Logan Paul returns as she looks for his first challenger. Live from Brooklyn!

-To the video as we get highlights from Tag Team Turmoil. DIY beats Alpha Academy, and then Indus Sher, but their run ends at the hands of The Creed Brothers. That works as DIY got a little shine, but The Creeds are the future. The Creeds then gets a win over New Day next and win the entire thing with a win over Imperium.

-The Creed Brothers are now the #1 contenders to Judgment Day’s Championship.

-Alpha Academy is backstage with Byron Saxton. Gable notes he always has a plan and mentions Tozawa is still a Junior Cadet. Indus Sher interrupt and Jinder wants Byron to interview them. Gable mentions they lost tonight as well. Jinder explains to gain something, you must lose something. They leave and Tozawa gets Nasty with It and Byron joins in on the dancing.

-Megan is dancing back in the studio and Camp picked up on the Happy Gilmore quote from Gable and wished Byron would have picked up on it, instead of dancing.

-To the video as Randy Orton faces Dirty Prison Dom. Jelly Roll, my wife knows of him, gets involved as he shoves Dom. Orton gets the win with the RKO. Rhea rightly pointed out that Dom should have won by DQ after Jelly Roll shoved Dom. She’s got a point!

-Camp and Megan discuss Randy’s unfinished business with The Bloodline. I assume we get Orton vs. Reigns at some point before Mania. Paul Heyman eating the RKO should be fun!

-Piper and Chelsea up next!

-To the video as Cody Rhodes announces he is the first to declare for The Royal Rumble. Nakamura pops up on the screen as we learn he has been waiting on Cody Rhodes. Cody falls for the same trick Seth did, and Nakamura catches him with The Red Mist! I am all for a Cody/Nakamura program.

-Camp namedrops Muta and wonders if Muta taught Nakamura about The Mist when they faced off earlier in the year. I appreciate Camp being a wrestling nerd!

-To the video as the monster reign (by Women’s Tag Title standards) of Piper and Chelsea continues as they get a win over Nattie and Tegan Nox.

-Byron is backstage with Piper and Chelsea. Byron offers them congrats on their win tonight and Chelsea calls Nattie and Tegan a pair of frauds. Piper notes they were as real as he eye lashes and rips one off. Chelsea calling Byron, “Bryan,” is fantastic! They dismiss Saxton and Piper says that if anyone else wants their Titles, “step up.”

-This team works so much better with them being on the same page instead of fighting each other. I appreciate the change and applaud whoever called for it. Camp notes they have been Tag Champs for over 120 days.

-To the video as CM Punk made his RAW return and again, it’s just so surreal and kind of bizarre. I mean, CM PUNK WAS JUST ON RAW and told us, “I’m Home.” WHAT IS THIS WORLD? Punk name-dropping AJ Lee was wonderful and that’s the return we need. If she is up for it, put her in The Rumble. Crowd would pop huge! Punk thanks the fans for chanting for him for 10 years and he notes The Best in The World is back and some people in the back are afraid. Punk calling back to his pipe bomb promo was great and credit to the fans that popped for it. There you go, no shots at AEW!

-Camp mentions we went through The Summer of Punk in 2011 and had CM Punk as WWE Champion for 434 days. “He has been a World Champion in every company he has stepped in.” He notes Punk is a polarizing figure, but he also has a fan base that has followed him everywhere. He then calls Punk a future Hall of Famer! Good stuff from Camp there!

Megan wraps things up and we are out this week!