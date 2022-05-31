411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Kevin Owens Steals The Entire Show

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 05.30.22

-We start with the close of RAW as Lashley put Omos through a table after their contract signing.

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Booker T will be joining the show later.

-Headlines: The US Title is actually going to be defended on PPV as it will be Theory vs. Ali. Rollins and Cody out the final touches on their build to Hell in A Cell. Nakamura and Riddle won in their debut as a team against The Usos.

-Now we start proper with the close of The Mysterios and Ezekiel vs. Alpha Academy and Kevin Owens. Zeke pins Gable to get the win for his team.

-Kevin Owens is standing by with Kevin Patrick and this should be good as he is always worth listening to no matter the format of this show. KO is sitting on the floor with his head buried in his eyes. He has KP sit with him and wants KP to admit he thinks he is cute. “You’re handsome, but you’re not cute.” KO is just unhinged here and is the best interview on this show in forever. “He doesn’t bother me. He’s driving me insane.” HE promises to beat the hell out of Elias at Mania because it’s in the name of the show even though they won’t be in a cell. He is on a roll as he says he went into Mania with a bad back and Austin took advantage of it. Then Elias returned and lied to his face. KP brings up the lie detector test. KO then just goes off with a conspiracy that Elias was born Ezekiel and his brother died, but in tribute he came to WWE as Elias and that’s how he passed the test. KP tells KO that they are out of time. “I’m not done yet.” This was amazing and again, the best interview since this show went to this format.

-Booker T joins the show and talks about KO being unhinged. He laughs at the conspiracy theories and wants KO to snap out of it because he is one of the best in the game.

-Talk turns to Omos/Lashley and really, I just want more from KO. They could have just let him rant for the final 20 minutes of the show. I guess we move on though as they discuss Omos/MVP vs. Lashley. Booker credits MVP as the man behind the magic of Bobby Lashley. He can understand Lashley wanting to do things himself, but MVP has an ax to grind.

-Becky Lynch and Theory still to come!

-Hell in a Cell commercial!

-Back as Jackie guesses she will be JR now and then realizes there are a lot of JRs out there. Camp doesn’t take the easy bait and instead brings up Jeremy Roenick since Jackie is all about the hockey. She was thinking of Jim Ross though.

-We see the close of Asuka/Belair with Becky Lynch standing tall.

-Becky Lynch is backstage and she says she has the advantage because she just beat up Asuka and Bianca. She brings up that Asuka took another loss and makes a joke about her making Simpsons’ memes. “What are you going to do, cut and paste your way to the top.” Someone laughs off camera and says “that was good.” They stop and check and OH MAN, IT’S KEVIN OWENS behind a garbage can. He brings up he was cut off earlier by Kevin Patrick and Becky says being Irish he should be better than that. KO goes over his conspiracy and Sarah is lost, but Becky explains it to her. They cut KO off again! “You can’t do that to Becky.” THIS NEEDS TO BE A RUNNING JOKE FOREVER!

-Camp and Bianca discuss the Triple Threat match and really, I just want to see if KO shows up in Theory’s interview now. Camp brings up that Becky called herself a Wizard and I can see someone out there complaining about that.

-NXT2.0 In Your House is this Saturday!

-Back with Cody and Seth brawling through the crowd and around ringside. Great promo from both and a strong intense brawl to put the final touches on the build to their third match.

-Jackie brings up the sledgehammer to the throne line from Seth which had wrestling fans on twitter passing around the video from said sledgehammer to the throne incident.

-Moving on as we see Ali vs Ciampa with Ali getting a US Title Match if he wins. Theory attacks Ali, which gives him the win, but continues the beating and then gives a beaten down Ali his title match right now. He wins rather easily, but gets informed Ali gets a rematch this Sunday because Vince McMahon wants to see a fair fight.

-Theory is standing by and KO better show up there! Theory is taking selfies as he wants to know why KP is acting nervous. Theory doesn’t care that Ali is from Chicago. He will hold the US Title all day…A Town Down! BOO! Where was KO? They seriously just needed to carry that gag through one more interview.

-Booker T is back to discuss and he is impressed by Theory. At the end of the day it’s about check and championships and that is what Theory embodies. Booker loves him! Booker knows Ali is going to be ready and hot and we will see if Theory made a mistake tonight after Sunday.

-They plug The Bump as it is moving to 1 PM on Wednesday and they will have Alexa Bliss as a guest this week. Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week.

-Not having KO in the last segment aside, this was easily my favorite episode of this show since they changed to this format. Just make KO a guest every week and include him on Talking Smack as well. Thanks for reading!