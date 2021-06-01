411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Nikki Cross Wants The RAW Women’s Title, Drew McIntyre Gives Lashley Advice

-Happy Memorial Day as we take a moment to remember those soldiers who never made it back home. Let’s get to it!

-Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the show and he is joined by R-Truth. They banter about Truth’s Irish accent from last week and Truth breaks out a British one this time and asks what’s the difference? Kevin tells him there is a lot of history in that question.

-RAW Headlines: Drew McIntyre knocks off Kofi to get another shot at Bobby Lashley and his WWE Title at Hell in a Cell. I assume it ends up inside The Cell and it should be the blow off for the feud. Also on the show, Reginald pinned Shayna thanks to some pyro shenanigans. Later, Shayna put the beat down on Reggie during Alexa’s playground and insulted Lily. Truth brings up that Shayna has a thing with tartar sauce and fish. That’s an early RAW Talk callback there. Finally, Nikki Cross beat Charlotte Flair due to Charlotte not being able to beat her inside 2 minutes.

-Guest List: Tag Champs: AJ Styles and Omos, Nikki Cross, and Drew McIntyre.

-This Friday: Mysterios defend Tag Titles against The Usos.

-RAW Tag Champions, AJ Styles and Omos are out as our first guests. They successfully defended their titles tonight and Omos says he feels phenomenal. Truth says Omos has to be tired to stop eating and Omos doesn’t know if that is a compliment. AJ calls Truth ‘DW’ which stands for Day Walker as he has known him for 20 years and he looks the same. Truth shoots back and calls him Allen. Shots fired! Omos sets Truth straight and then AJ asks Truth if he likes garlic. It seems Truth is the only one on set that doesn’t eat garlic as it makes his mouth hurt. AJ says it is the best working with Omos as anything he touches he destroys. They all pop for the Rocky IV reference and I did as well. Omos calls AJ the greatest of all time. Kevin wants to talk about the division and AJ doesn’t even know if there even is a division anymore. He doesn’t know if New Day is even a team anymore and Omos says they don’t matter anymore. They laugh about Mace and T-Bar and Truth mentions they are big boys. Kevin then brings up The Viking Raiders. AJ likes that and is ready for them. Truth and Kevin want to see a match with RKBro. Truth goes off on some tangent about Monster’s Inc and a fish drowning and AJ thinks he has been spending too much time with Riddle. Omos gives Patrick a pound for mentioning they couldn’t even reach Omos to hit the RKO. They take their leave by calling Truth, DW again.

-SummerSlam 2021 commerial. Saturday August 21, and we will know the location during The Preakness Steaks on NBC.

-Nikki Cross out next and she starts dancing with Truth. Nikki wants Truth to pinch her as she beat Ripley last week and Charlotte Flair this evening. It felt food to wipe the smile off Charlotte’s face as she showed she can do anything she sets her mind too. KP wants to know if she can do it in a longer match and Truth tells Nikki a win is a win. She proclaims herself as The Super Best since she beat the best and second past on back to back weeks. She is ready for a 60 minute match if needed. She knows she can do it and she will prove it every time. She will be RAW Women’s Champion one day and Truth agrees with her. She wants to be the best and be the RAW Women’s Champion. She has been a tag team champion and knows what it takes. She will be watching Hell in a Cell carefully as she feels he has earned the right to face whoever leaves as Champion. Nikki is going to teach Truth the Scottish National Anthem and starts singing “If I could walk 500 miles.” Truth seems confused!

-NXT tomorrow sees Gargano vs Dunne vs. O’Reilly for the right to challenge Kross for the NXT Title at Takeover: In Your House! That should be a BANGER!

-WWE returns to the road and they flash Pittsburgh as one of the cities. Sweet! We were supposed to have the RAW celebrating Austin 3:16 day last year that was canceled.

-Drew McIntyre is out last and he feels he earned this WWE Title Match tonight. It was a war with Kofi and know he turns his attention to Lashley. He knows he can beat Lashley and this is his last chance to do some. He tells Lashley to drop the girls and get serious as he is getting back his title. Mic drop and Drew is gone!

-Truth says Drew is gone as he is on a different ‘mind path.’ He thinks Bobby is sleeping on Drew and might be living it up a little too much. Kevin wraps things up and we are out this week.

-Omos was good here as he showed some personality and got some time to speak on the mic. Everyone else delivered what you would expect, so Omos is the highlight for the week. Thanks for reading!