411’s WWE Rivals Report: John Cena vs. Batista

-It’s the battle for Ruthless Aggression Dominance. Obviously, we know that Cena ended up being the face of the Era as is the link after Austin, but Batista has had the better movie career. Let’s get to it!

-Gabriel Iglesias is at the table with Kofi Kingston, Natalya, JBL, and X-Pac.

-They quickly discuss how they have had careers that mirrored each other. JBL said both men had expectations on them and surpassed them.

-We go back to OVW and Batista puts over all the stud athletes. John Cena was Prototype and Batista was known as Leviathan. Cena says his first impression of Dave was that he was larger than life and seeing people like him, motivated him. Batista notes they pushed each other as Cena says they were competing for the same space.

-WrestleMania X-8: The Rock beats Hulk Hogan and then is off to Hollywood. The WWE needed something new and they weren’t sure if John and Dave were ready, but they pulled the trigger to see if they could sink or swim.

-John Cena shows up first and Prichard notes they didn’t know what to do with him. “He was boring.” They had him wear trunks that matched the colors of whatever local sports team was in the area.

-Batista was Deacon Batista as he was paired with Reverend D-Von. D-Von: “He was a big son of a bitch.” I was at a SmackDown in Pittsburgh with floor seats and D-Von and Batista walked right by me, and yes, Batista is just a massive human being. Batista hated the gimmick and thought it was the dumbest thing he had ever seen.

-Batista was afraid to say anything backstage and guys thought he was arrogant. He says he was just an introvert. Cena says people didn’t want to work with him, and he proved them right as he sucked in the first stage. Cena talks about the yearly Christmas Cuts and he was told that he would be released in that period. Batista was worried he was going to get canned as well.

-Cena talks about the overseas trip where the boys were on a bus and some were rapping, so Cena jumped in and entertained everyone. Stephanie took notice and they decided to give him a shot with a new gimmick. WORLD LIFE! DR OF THUGANOMICS! Cena found his way to connect with the audience.

-Back to Batista who gets picked to be in HHH’s new faction, Evolution. They needed an enforcer and someone with presence.

-We are up to 2004 with Cena rising up the card on SmackDown the same time Batista is getting over on RAW. Cena says seeing Dave in Evolution made him work harder. Everyone knew at some point they had to face each other.

-Royal Rumble 2005: There were only 2 men with any shot of winning and it was Cena/Batista. It came down to both of them and Cena says it was crazy what happened.

-Commercials!

-Back to The Rumble as Gerwirtz said they had a plan. Batista was getting the win, but Cena notes how they got their didn’t go according to plan. The finish is botched as they go over the top and hit the floor at the same time. Gewirtz says that wasn’t the plan and if they had made that the plan, it wouldn’t have gone that well if they tried. Dave laughs as he says Cena came up with so much force he went over the ropes and he went with him. Everyone was freaking out back in Gorilla and then we get some creative editing as nothing about Vince storming down and blowing out his quads is show and instead we just hear that the match is being restated by “The Chairman.” Still wild that Vince is getting the Benoit treatment from the company he built. I mean, I understand, but it’s still wild. Take two and this time, Batista pitches Cena out to win The Royal Rumble. Cena says it worked out better because people are still talking about it. I think Vince tearing both quads and sitting on his ass in the ring is the more memorable part.

-WrestleMania 21: Both men get crowned as Champion as Cena ends JBL’s monster reign as WWE Champion and Batista closes the show by beating HHH for the World Title. Both easily the right choices, but neither match was all that memorable on a night Money in The Bank was born and Angle/Michaels stole the show with a breathtaking match.

-Undertaker says you know it is coming as nature shows the young one will come to take over. JBL says Batista and John were expected to carry the WWE forward. Dave says that is when WWE became his and John’s company.

-Batista notes that they had a similar rise, but are so different. Dave went from the muscle in a faction to the star and says it was overwhelming at first. He had no idea how to deal with that as he is an introvert and just wanted to hide. He would separate himself from everyone else and just wanted to be alone. Gewirtz notes that introvert was a dirty word in the WWE.

-John Cena was the opposite as he loved being out with people. The WWE then pegged Cena as the next face of the company. Dave felt he was equal to John and it became a point of contention. Dave says he felt he wasn’t getting opportunities and people were telling him to realize that he is a big star, but that wasn’t enough. I can see why WWE picked Cena though as he was the one who had no issue dealing with people, and being the company guy.

-Commercials!

-RAW: June 6, 2005: John Cena is drafted to RAW for the first time on his career and makes his debut on Jericho’s Highlight Reel. Gewirtz notes that back then RAW was seen as the A show and the decision was to get Cena on that show. Batista is sent to SmackDown and that is viewed as a downgrade. Batista felt Cena deserved it, and says being on SmackDown was part of business.

-WWE starts their own film company and John Cena is put in their Marine movie. Dave wasn’t getting those chances and you could see why he was frustrated.

-We jump to 2007 with both men still at the top of the card. Whether they were champion or not, they were the top two stars in the company. They had kept them separate and decided to finally have them face off at SummerSlam.

-SummerSlam 2008: Great show! Cena and Batista finally collide in a singles match in WWE and it’s was fantastic. They had fantastic chemistry and just hit each other with bombs until only one was left standing. In this case, Batista gets a rare clean pin on Cena. Dave says it was a very special moment.

-Commercials!

-The PG Era puts handcuffs on the roster according to Sam Roberts. Cena realized the audience was changing and didn’t need numbers or analytics to know that. A change in direction of the company needed to be made. JBL notes that Cena was filling arenas with his PG message. Meanwhile Batista is an adult character on what is now a kid’s TV show. Dave says he never wanted to be a flashy wrestler.

-We are up to 2010 and they decision is made to put them in a program again. At Elimination Chamber, Cena wins the Chamber Match to take the WWE Title from HHH. Well, now they include Vince as he tells Cena he has one more match and has to defend against Batista. Naturally, Batista squashes the piss out of Cena and is the new WWE Champion to a rather loud pop from the men in the crowd.

-We get some backstage footage of Cena dropping f words and saying shit a bunch as he talks about winning and losing the title on the same night. Well, that’s not PG!

-They have their first real story as Batista is pissed that Cena was picked as the face of the WWE. X-Pac felt people could relate to Batista’s view. Cena says that real life bled into their story and it worked perfectly.

-Commercials!

-WrestleMania XXVI: I WAS THERE! Of the 3 Manias I attended, I had the most fun at that one. Arizona was great and being in a resort in the middle of the desert was sweet! JBL notes that 5 years earlier the hope was the two would be able to carry the company and now they are headlining Mania (well, Shawn/Taker headlined, but point taken). Another fantastic match between the two as again, they had great chemistry and knew how to work to stadium shows. They just hit each other with heavy shots until one got the win. In this case, Cena gets the win back and reclaims The WWE Title.

-The next night on RAW, the feud continues as Cena is cool with a rematch. That leads to Extreme Rules and a Last Man Standing Match. We see the smoke and mirrors of this match with table spots and weapons being involved.

-Commercials!

-We get a creative ending as Cena ties Batista’s legs to the ring post with tape. So, instead of knocking him out for a 10 count, he thinks outside the box.

-Big Dave was basically done at this point as he notes he had issue with WWE Creative. The idea of not liking the PG Era is brought up again. Cena says he was more business than creative, while Dave cared about the creative. He was more artistic as we hear Dave talking about the art of what they do in a ring. Dave decides to bet on himself, leave a top spot in WWE and try his hand at acting.

-Over The Limit 2010: It’s Cena/Batista for the final time in an I Quit Match. Batista says there was a lot of mixed emotion. Everyone knew that Dave was leaving WWE, but he was a pro and put Cena over. Cena notes he may have tried to protect himself, but Dave had no issue putting his body in jeopardy. Cena gets Batista to say I Quit to avoid an AA off a car, but then Cena is a dick and hits the move anyway even after the match.

-JBL and Kofi talk about Dave doing the right thing on his way out of the door. Cena again calls Dave a pro, who never treated him different.

-The next night on RAW, Batista comes out in a sling and in a wheelchair. This was awesome! He rages against everyone and wants his spotlight before yelling “I Quit.” Cena says this was the first we saw of what Batista could be when developing another personality. He says that was the beginning of the Batista we have now.

-Dave stuns everyone by becoming a legit Hollywood Star. I mean, the dude is an Avenger and is part of one of the biggest movies of all time. Cena heads to Hollywood as well and also becomes a big star with some big movies under his belt. They mention their rivalry even continues in Hollywood.

-They talking heads wonder if either man gets where they are without the other pushing him. Kofi says that the fans won and Cena and Batista both ended up winning. Batista says they both treat each other with respect. We see them catch up with each other at Royal Rumble in Pittsburgh before the show. I was there for that show too! Cena says he is proud of Dave and what he has accomplished.

-This was fun and a breeze to watch. Both men more than delivered on any expectations anyone could have had for them. Cena was clearly the Hogan or Austin, but Dave was right there with him and carried SmackDown for years. Dave went out the way he wanted to as far as his wrestling career and now we wait to see how Cena wants to end his. Good stuff this week and thanks for reading!