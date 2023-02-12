411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: Sami Zayn Has a Message, GUNTHER Warns Madcap Moss

-Headlines: Jey Uso Returns, and Madcap Moss earns a Title shot at GUNTHER for his Intercontinental Championship.

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to Jey Uso giving a fist bump to Sami Zayn and bring up that apparently Roman saw from his home. Amazing they finally used logic that someone is watching their TV.

-To the video as Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman get into a verbal confrontation as Paul is working his magic on both shows for two different feuds.

-Megan is backstage with Sami Zayn and she asks what made Sami show up tonight. He tells her he was here to send a message. In eight days he will have the chance to send the biggest message ever. He calls Roman a bully, manipulator, and the most dominant champion of this era. He understands who he is dealing with, but he knows he can bring Roman down.

-Camp notes that was a much different Sami Zayn than the one we usually get on this show.

-To the video as Jey Uso returns through the crowd to a big pop and joins his brother for the Tag Title Match. Good match, but in the end The Usos continue their record reign as they beat Braun and Ricochet.

-Camp and Jackie go back to discussing Roman/Sami and how Sami has the chance to completely change the road to WrestleMania. Jackie brings up that Heyman got word from Roman that The Usos are to stay home next weekend. That’s a creative way to cover that one can’t go to Canada.

-Megan tells us Liv Morgan and Raquel are still to come plus we hear from GUNTHER and Imperium.

-To the video as Nattie cuts a promo on Shayna and challenges her to come out. Nattie calls Shayna out for being in Ronda’s shadow. That brings out the returning Ronda Rousey and Nattie gets a beatdown. Shotzi comes out to save and that doesn’t go well for her either.

-Next week we get Rousey and Shayna vs. Nattie and Shotzi.

-To the video as Chelsea Green and Sonya were forced to team and they lose to Liv and Raquel.

-Megan is backstage with Liv and Raquel. They take playful shots at each other since they will face each other in the Elimination Chamber. They respect each other and have fun being a team, but that goes out the window next Saturday.

-Camp breaks down the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. Jackie tells us we get a 6 Woman Tag on Monday: Asuka/Nikki/Carmella vs. Sonya/Liv/Nattie. They both note there is basically no incentive to tag in and risk getting hurt.

-GUNTHER is next!

-WrestleMania Hollywood is 50 days away!

-To the video as Charlotte has a sit down interview in the back where she discusses Rhea Ripley. Charlotte hopes that Rhea is ready three years later. Meanwhile she has been saying the same thing, there are levels to this. Cole asks if Rhea is on Charlotte’s level. Charlotte says it will take more than 3 years to get to her level. This year she puts Rhea in her place once and for all.

-Jackie and Camp discuss Charlotte vs. Rhea! Camp is already making his pick and he is taking Rhea.

-To the video as we get highlights from the #1 Contender to The IC Title Match. Madcap Moss gets the win and will be the next victim.

-Megan is backstage with GUNTHER and the rest of Imperium. GUNTHER says it doesn’t matter who won the match as he prepares for every challenge the same way. Moss is not the man to take his spot. He tells Moss to feel happy and celebrate because next week he will feel humbled. TELL EM GUNTHER!

-Camp brings up GUNTHER going over an hour in The Rumble and only lost to the man heading to headline WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes. Good for Moss but he is toast next week and that’s fine. Let GUNTHER just keep rolling through people.

-Camp will be in Montreal for next week’s show and Jackie gives him some tips about poutine. That wraps things up for this week and we are out.

