411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 02.26.22 – The Viking Raiders and Sami Zayn On Their Title Matches Next Week and More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 02.26.22

-We start where SmackDown finished as Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns sign the contract for their Winner Take All Unification Match at WrestleMania. As expected, things break down and Brock destroys a bunch of security geeks that were being paid by Roman. Brock chucking furniture at people is always fun!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Peter Rosenberg will be along as our special guest this week. They discuss Brock/Roman and also hype Brock’s WWE Title defense next week at MSG.

-Rosenberg joins the show to also speak on Roman/Brock. Again, they can hype it as the Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time, but the correct answer will always be Hogan/Andre WrestleMania III. Rosenberg thinks Brock is in the head of Roman and Camp agrees with that idea. He feels Roman is a little on edge while Brock is loose and ready to go. Rosenberg does think that Roman can use his edginess to get in his zone for Mania. Rosenberg jokes that if you are in need of a job, don’t look to take one with WWE Security. Duly noted!

-Next they move to The Tag Title situation as The Viking Raiders paid back The Usos by jumping them backstage. Camp brings up the thought we all had about the poor VR as they had to travel all the way to Saudi for a match that didn’t happen.

-The Viking Raiders are backstage and they are looking forward to their match with The Usos. They had their shot stolen at Elimination Chamber, but now they are circling Uso Island and they can’t stop them from becoming SmackDown Tag Team Champions. RAID! RAID! RAID!

-Camp and Jackie discuss! Sonya Deville and Sami Zayn still to come!

-Xia Li made her in ring debut for SmackDown tonight and she steamrolled Natalya. Head kick to end it was sweet and the crowd was into it, so a win all around.

-Staying with the woman’s division they move to Charlotte/Ronda. We see Charlotte interrupting Ronda tonight to continue the build towards their match. Charlotte promises to make Ronda tap and then Sonya Deville jumps Ronda from behind. Charlotte then attacks the leg and wraps it around the post. Ronda does get in a shot on Sonya and they will be facing off next week.

-Sonya Deville is standing by backstage and is asked about facing Ronda next week. Sonya is concerned about preparation and isn’t here to explain her strategy. She has business to handle and takes her leave.

-Camp and Jackie discuss as they wonder if Sonya has orders to damage the surgically repaired knee of Ronda. Camp does mention that Sonya has a MMA background. Yeah, they kind of ignore that for whatever reason.

-Back with Los Lotharios vs New Day and New Day gets the win because Big E threatened to run Humberto over with a Quad. Okay then!

-Next, Sami Zayn has his IC Title Victory Celebration interrupted by Johnny Knoxville. Johnny wants to answer Sami’s open challenge for the IC Title and claims Sami has no balls. Sami then attacks and really Johnny had it coming. For all talk of who WWE has botched, they have done way more with Sami that I ever thought he would get when he first signed with NXT. Good for him!

-Sami Zayn is backstage and he doesn’t know why people are blaming him. He didn’t do anything wrong as it was Knoxville that interrupted him. Man has a point! “He came and I beat him up. That’s what we do, it’s WWE.” Again, man is spitting nothing but facts. Next week it’s Sami defending the IC Title against Ricochet and that could be a BANGER if given time. Sami says he has big plans for WrestleMania and they don’t involve Ricochet or Knoxville.

-Rosenberg is back and he feels Sami is 1000% in the right. Camp has a differing view as he mentions Sami threw out the challenge and Knoxville was there to accept. Jackie plays them off each other which is cute. They discuss next week with Ricochet vs Sami and Camp says Ricochet is a huge threat to Zayn’s IC Title. Rosenberg thinks this is a decent matchup for Ricochet as sometimes he is in over his head against bigger guys that negate his flying ability. That won’t be the case this time. Jackie is just excited by it and we learn that Ricochet is one of her favorites, but Sami is Canadian, so she admits to being wishy-washy.

-Rosenberg takes his leave as he gets in a verbal shot at Camp. Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week.

-More of the same here, but it has to be said again, that Jackie has anchored this show and her addition has helped greatly as they moved on from the previous version of this show. Thanks for reading!