411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: Sami Zayn on His Battle Royal Win, Adam Pearce on Brock’s Return

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 11.27.21

-I am finally back in SW PA after spending the last 8 days either in Florida or a hotel in North and South Carolina. My sons had a wonderful time at Disney so a win all around. I was at Magic Kingdom during SmackDown so this show will catch me up. Let’s get to it!

-We start with Roman Reigns cutting a promo about how great he is and how there is nothing out there for him. He doesn’t care if 4 people win because he will smash them all. He is the greatest of all time.

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined, as always, by Matt Camp. Jackie tells us that Peter Rosenberg is their special guest this week to help break things down. So, JBL this past Monday and now Rosenberg. They start with Sami Zayn winning the battle royal to become Roman’s next victim and that should be fun because Sami is great at getting smoked. Brock Lesnar has also had his suspension lifted.

-They show the close of the battle royal as hometown hero, Jeff Hardy gets teased as the winner and then he’s eliminated by Sami Zayn.

-Megan Morant is backstage with Sami and he is upset that his thunder was stolen by the announcement that Brock Lesnar is set to return. He rages against the machine for announcing the return during his moment. He nearly threatens Brock, but then quickly realizes what he is about to say and goes back to his conspiracy theories. He needs to focus as he is now next in line for Roman Reigns. He says this will be redemption and justice for all that he has been put through. He begs for them to close this with just how great it is going to be and not mention anything else. Sami is awesome!

-Peter Rosenberg joins Jackie and Camp to discuss. Peter says a few days ago it didn’t cross his mind that Sami Zayn would be the next #1 contender. Camp rains on Sami’s parade that Drew McIntyre, King Woods and IC Champ, Nakamura, weren’t in the match. That sounds like hate and Rosenberg calls him out for it. Camp has his own theories as he wonders if Roman had say over who was in the battle royal. Jackie also takes Camp to task for raining on Sami’s parade as he did what he needed. I agree, man won fair and square and beat who he had to.

-Commercials!

-Prior to the Battle Royal McIntyre and Hardy knocked off Happy Corbin and Mad Cap Moss. Well, that counts as a win for a hometown kid. I appreciate they are giving Hardy a bit more to do on SmackDown. Jackie throws out “who says WWE Superstars don’t win in their home state?” Even they are in on the joke now. Rosenberg plugs Hardy’s interview with Stone Cold and you can find my review here.

-Next they jump to Charlotte losing to Becky Lynch at Survivor Series. Cole interviews here and Charlotte says she is still the most dominant woman. Toni Storm interrupts and she isn’t going anywhere. Storm tosses Charlotte out of the ring and it leads to Storm getting 2 pies shoved in her face.

-Megan is with Toni Storm and she feels she is in Charlotte’s head now. She mentions she doesn’t get embarrassed. Instead she will embarrass Charlotte when she takes her title.

-Commercials!

-Back with Ridge Holland Cesaro having a go and Cesaro gets the win with a roll-up. Have they ever brought up that Holland was briefly tied to McAfee in NXT before he was injured? I’m guessing probably not. Jackie and Camp discuss the Holland/Sheamus pairing.

-Brock Lesnar returns next Friday on SmackDown to help pop a number. Brock’s winning The Rumble and we are getting Brock/Roman III at Mania aren’t we?

Kayla Braxton is backstage with Adam Pearce and he wishes he would have been clued in about Brock’s return. He thinks it sucks that Brock is returning and now he has to look at Brock in the eyes knowing he took a big chunk out of his wallet. He has to think about how he feels and takes his leave.

-Peter Rosenberg is back and he thinks Pearce sounds really weak right now. Camp feels Brock paid his debt and him being back on SmackDown is good. Rosenberg agrees and says unless you are Pearce or Roman, Brock being back is good news. Jackie asks where Paul Heyman’s loyalty lies. Rosenberg expects Heyman to stand next to Roman Reigns heading forward.

-Jackie wraps things up and we are out for this week.

-As always it’s Talking Smack and you know what to expect. Sami was fun at least! Thanks for reading!