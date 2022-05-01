411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: Sheamus Doesn’t Know Where Butch Is, Drew McIntyre Wants Roman Reigns, More

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 05.01.22

-Sorry the delay as I have been working on Spring Stampede 97 yesterday and then had to go shopping with the family as I have a niece and nephew with a birthday party today. Plus my own son has a birthday party in two weeks and we have Mother’s Day next week. All that coupled with the fact I didn’t even watch SmackDown because of the NFL Draft and it’s no wonder this show slipped my mind. Again, my apologies and let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. No special guest this week which explains why the show only has a 22 minute run time instead of the normal 26-28.

-SmackDown Headlines: Ronda Rousey wins Beat The Clock, Ricochet continues to rack up wins as IC Champion which is great to see, and the big news is changes have been made to Backlash.

-We see footage of Xavier beating Ridge with Back Woods (small package) and then Sheamus wants a match with Kofi. Sheamus ends the match with a Brogue Kick and after the match Woods gets powerbombed through a table. That sets up a tables match between the teams next week.

-Sheamus and Ridge are backstage and they are asked “where’s Butch?” Sheamus says that is the million dollar question and if anyone sees Butch to approach cautiously as he bites.

-Jackie and Camp discuss! Camp brings up that Sheamus became WWE Champion for the first time in a Tables Match. Nice deep cut there from Camp! I like when they bring up history.

-Commercials!

-Charlotte/Ronda WrestleMania Backlash commercial! I Quit Match!

-Back with Ronda making Shotzi quite in 1:41. Charlotte can’t beat the time in her match and attacks Drew Gulak who was the time keeper for reasons. Again, I am not of fan of this and have no clue the point of it.

-Jackie and Camp discuss Ronda/Charlotte and Camp thinks the match is an even playing field because Charlotte has won matches with submission moves in the past. Again though, it’s not a submissions match.

-Next Happy Talk as Corbin threatens to smash The ARMBAR Trophy, but Moss was hiding and reveals himself before attacking. Some good fire showed by Moss before he reclaims his ARMBAR Trophy.

-Moss is backstage and mentions how he is so much smarter than Corbin. Apparently Corbin can’t keep Madcap down and the trophy is back where it belongs. Now he is looking forward to Backlash as it will be the biggest match of his career. “He only has a set of balls if you count his bald head twice.” Ugh! Moss is better laughing and telling bad jokes at the moment and needs to work on being able to get over serious promos.

-Camp and Jackie discuss! Camp gives the upper hand to Moss heading into WrestleMania Backlash.

-Drew McIntyre still to come!

-Commercials!

-Back with Drew McIntyre finally getting a definitive victory over Sami Zayn as hits the Claymore to win inside the steel cage.

-Next contract signing between The Usos and RK-Bro which breaks down into a brawl as expected. Roman Reigns is out to let the Usos recover and get the advantage. Roman tears up the contract and shoves it down Riddle’s throat. Drew McIntyre is out for the save as we get the stare down with Roman as that seems to be the money feud for the summer. All this leads to WrestleMania Backlash now being headlined by The Bloodline vs. RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre.

-Drew McIntyre is backstage as he says he has lots going through his mind. He talks about the match with Sami and gives him credit for a good fight. He loves creating moments and that’s what happened when he locked eyes with Roman Reigns. He is pumped about the 6 Man Tag being made official for Backlash.

-Jackie and Camp discuss! Camp hopes the idea of the Tag Titles being unified gets revisited down the road. Yeah, I mean they kind of have to do it as some point to pay all that build off. Camp brings up that Drew lost Champion vs Champion at Survivor Series 2 years ago thanks to The Usos and that has been gnawing at him. A win next weekend and he may be line for a shot at Roman’s gold.

-Jackie wraps things up and apparently she will be off next week as she has to cover The Stanley Cup playoffs. That sucks for this show. We are out this week!

-This was what you expect from this show, but as they talked about Paul Heyman in the last segment it made me long for the Talking Smack with him as co-host every week. I kind of want to see how Heyman would interact with Jackie. Maybe one day. Thanks for reading!