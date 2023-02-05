-No Jackie Redmond this week as she has NHL All Star Game duty. Let’s get to it for The SmackDown Lowdown!

-Right to the video as Roman Reigns talks crap to a beaten-down Sami Zayn and tells he wants him at Elimination Chamber in Montreal so he can beat him in front of his family and friends. This is just going great!

-Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and he is joined by Matt Camp. Camp starts out saying Sami will have the greatest home-field advantage in the history of WWE. So the notable ones that could match it: CM Punk in Chicago at MITB, RVD at ECW One Night Stand, and The Hart Foundation in Calgary at Canadian Stampede. Drew at Clast at The Castle has to be mentioned as well.

-To the video as Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeat Imperium to win The #1 Contender’s Tournament and they will get a shot at The Usos’ Tag Titles next week.

-Strowman and Ricochet are backstage with Megan. They aren’t worried about The Bloodline being fractured. Ricochet wants to celebrate a bit tonight, but Braun wants them to focus on the task at hand. The Usos better be ready because he knows they are.

-Stanford and Camp discuss next week’s Tag Title Match. The main question is will Main Event Jey even be there?

-Megan tells us that Nattie and Madcap Moss w/ Emma are still to come.

-Peacock commercials!

-Frozen Elimination Chamber commercial!

-We are told that next week it will be Moss vs. Rey vs. Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar with the winner being GUNTHER’s next victim.

-Madcap Moss and Emma are backstage. Moss says this chance is everything to him and why he is in the WWE. He puts over Rey as a legend and a GOAT. Emma tells Moss he is way too humble and he needs to talk about himself. Zelina and the rest of LDF interrupt. Zelina says that as amazing as Moss is, he is nothing compared to Santos. Santos noticed Moss didn’t mention him. He is the Emperor of Lucha Libre. Next week he will show us why Santos Escobar is larger than life and he will be the next IC Champion.

-Camp and Stanford discuss the 4 Way. GUNTHER needs someone to SMASH before WrestleMania so this is fine.

-To the video as Charlotte successfully defends her title against Sonya Deville. This was fine as Charlotte’s first mini-feud since her return.

-Stanford and Camp discuss Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. Camp brings up the history between the two going back to WrestleMania 36. Again, it’s nice to see them get another shot at this match at Mania and not in an empty warehouse this time.

-Peacock commercials!

-WrestleMania Hollywood commercial!

-To the video as Nattie wins a 4 Way to qualify for The Elimination Chamber. It’s a fine choice as she can direct traffic in there plus, she is from Canada and the crowd will be happy to see her.

-The final entrant will be added on Monday as Asuka/Candice/Piper/Carmella will do battle.

-Nattie is backstage and she wants to make history in Montreal where her family has made so much history. Well, not always good history. She wants to break bones and bend her arms because that is how you great people in her family. At EC she will be forgetting her manners.

-Camp and Stanford discuss the final spot and Camp seems to favor Asuka. Especially this version of Asuka. I tend to agree.

-To the video as Roman Reigns wants to talk about Cody Rhodes because he deserves his attention, but the fans want to talk about Sami. Roman calls out Sami for using him and that brings out Sami who attacks from behind to a monster pop. He tells Roman he wants his Titles and he will take them away from him. Jimmy Uso hits a superkick from behind and the beatdown is on with Solo. Roman saves him from a further beating to let him know he wants him in Montreal so he can break him in front of his family and friends. Again, just so so good!

-Camp wants to believe Sami has a chance. He notes Sami was loyal to a fault to The Bloodline and fought back. He knows what The Title means to Roman and things crumble if he does take them away from Roman. This is the biggest match of Sami’s career and he will be bringing all the passion he has. He notes it is hard not to root for Sami.

-They also discuss Roman vs. Cody and then plug Vengeance Day which is probably over by now. I will watch it tonight for a bit and then finish in the morning.

-Stanford closes and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!