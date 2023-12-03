411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 12.02.23: Charlotte is Ready for Asuka

-The big news coming out of SmackDown is Randy Orton is now signed to the brand. I am sure we will get more on that. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp.

-Headlines: Randy Orton is now SmackDown; 8 Man Tournament to see who gets a Title Shot against Logan Paul!

-To the video as we get highlights from Bobby Lashley’s win over Butch. Solid fight and Lashley gets the win as you would expect. Later Butch is basically on his own and he just wants to fight. Pretty Deadly make fun of him, so Butch attacks both. He is outnumbered though and Pretty Deadly leave him lying.

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Pretty Deadly. They take credit for disbanding The Brawling Brutes. Butch losing a friend is nothing compared to the shoulder injury suffered by Elton. Truth! They are ready to take out all the tag teams. Good stuff here from Pretty Deadly as they showed some aggression.

-Now we go backstage to Kayla Braxton and she is with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. Lashley puts over Butch and the fight he brough to him tonight. The Street Profits want to make sure Bobby is always called The Almighty Bobby Lashley. They note Bobby is dressed casual right now because he has work to put in at the gym.

-Charlotte Flair still to come!

-To the video as Joaquin Wilde did battle with Santos Escobar as LDF explodes. Santos gets the win as he continues to stack them since the heel turn. Dragon Lee chases off Santos, but they end up getting in a brawl and Lee gets the better of the exchange. I keep saying it, and I am going to say it again: BRING ELEKTRA LOPEZ UP AND PUT HER BACK WITH SANTOS!

-Next week it’s Santos/Lee II, but this time it’s in the first round of the #1 Contender US Title Tournament.

-To the video as Logan Paul announces the Tournament to determine his next challenger. He rattles off all the names: Santos, Dragon Lee, Lashley, Karrion Cross, NXT Entrant, Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, and Kevin Owens. Of not because our brains are wired to hear it, Paul called his Championship a belt. Kevin Owens interrupts and then he is interrupted by Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Theory runs his mouth and Owens punches him in the face to continue that running gag.

-To the video as we get highlights of Waller vs. Owens. Waller and Theory target the hand of Owens, which makes sense as they are tired of getting punched in the face. KO gets the win with a roll-up which also works as the man has a damaged hand and just needed to get the win and get out of there.

-Megan and Camp break down the field for the tournament. It is a good field and I was kind of surprised that Knight isn’t involved, but I guess he is still tied up with The Bloodline.

-Charlotte Flair up next!

-To the video as Bianca says her war with Damage CTRL isn’t over and she wants her Title back. Dakota tells Bianca that she needs to go through every member of Damage CTRL before she can get a Title shot. Charlotte and Shotzi want to be Champion too and they are happy to go through Damage CTRL as well. They brawl and Damage CTRL bails.

-To the video as Belair and Sane have a darn fine match where Bayley gets involved trying to redeem herself. It doesn’t help though as Bianca hits a KOD for the win. That’s her first Damage CTRL victim!

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Charlotte and she notes she has always had Asuka’s number. She puts over Asuka and notes iron sharpens iron. She is looking forward to the match and even if this is a different Asuka, a Flair will still come out on top.

-To the video as Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis each got to pitch signing with their show to Randy Orton. Paul Heyman interrupts and says The Bloodline will make Randy’s decision for him. Solo and Jimmy head out and Randy is in trouble until, LA Knight (big pop) comes out to make the save. Jimmy eats an RKO that he sold after the show went off the air and the ring crew was rolling up the mat. Go find the video on Twitter! Orton signs with SmackDown and tells Heyman to call Roman because Daddy’s back. Aldis gets stuck with the RKO for good measure, though they don’t show it here.

-Camp and Megan discuss Orton signing with SmackDown. They also hyoe next week’s show as CM Punk makes his SmackDown return.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week! Curious note: Every week when I finish this show it always tries to load Swerve City for me to watch next. I guess even Peacock is a fan of Swerve! Thanks for reading!