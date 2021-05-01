wrestling / News
Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami and Four Other Matches Set For AEW Dark: Elevation
May 1, 2021 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced five matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, including Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami. It will be available on Youtube this Monday at 7 PM ET. The card includes:
* Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami
* Willow Nightingale vs. Thunder Rosa
* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero)
* Red Velvet vs. Reka Tehaka
* QT Marshall vs. Dillon McQueen
Monday night #AEWDarkElevation
Tune in to see why our @AEW women's division is on 🔥🔥🔥.
DON'T MISS!! @YouTube pic.twitter.com/X0N15xxxe3
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) May 1, 2021
I can’t wait to beat the shit out of you. If you’re a fan of @DillonMcQueen … I recommend not watching! #AEWDarkElevation https://t.co/mvaggDKQWn
— QT Marshall (@realmmarshall1) May 1, 2021
