Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami and Four Other Matches Set For AEW Dark: Elevation

May 1, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced five matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, including Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami. It will be available on Youtube this Monday at 7 PM ET. The card includes:

* Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami
* Willow Nightingale vs. Thunder Rosa
* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero)
* Red Velvet vs. Reka Tehaka
* QT Marshall vs. Dillon McQueen

