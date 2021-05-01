Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami and Four Other Matches Set For AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced five matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, including Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami. It will be available on Youtube this Monday at 7 PM ET. The card includes:

* Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Willow Nightingale vs. Thunder Rosa

* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero)

* Red Velvet vs. Reka Tehaka

* QT Marshall vs. Dillon McQueen