Serpentico vs. PAC and More Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark
May 1, 2021 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced four matches for this Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dark, including a match between Serpentico & PAC. Here’s the current lineup:
* Serpentico (w/ Luther) vs. PAC (w/ The Lucha Bros)
* Lance Archer vs. Luther (w/ Serpentico)
* The Bunny vs. Leila Grey
* Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks (w/ Hook) vs. Brick Aldridge & Aaron Frye
