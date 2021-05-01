wrestling / News
AEW Debuting The Road to Blood & Guts On Monday
April 30, 2021 | Posted by
Next week will see the debut of the Blood & Guts match AEW Dynamite, and the preview for the match will debut on Monday. AEW announced that the preview show will premiere at 6 PM ET on their YouTube account.
The match will see The Pinnacle face off with the Inner Circle in what are essentially WarGames rules. You can see the announcement below:
#AEWRoadTo #BLOODandGUTS THIS MONDAY, May 3 at 6/5c featuring comments from members of #thePinnacle & #InnerCircle – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11
2-Rings Covered by 1-Giant Cage!#BLOODandGUTS is LIVE Wed, May 5 Get your tix now at https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/FmXexYpGjM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 30, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Wants To Resume Live Events In June, Wants To Start Touring Before AEW
- Note On How Long AEW Has Dynamite Tapings Scheduled For Daily’s Place
- Chaos Project On How They Became Tag Team In AEW, Luther Auditioning To Be The Dark Order’s Manager
- Lex Luger Admits Regret Over How He Left WWE For WCW, Discusses Owen Hart Playing Prank On The Undertaker