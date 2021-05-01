wrestling / News

AEW Debuting The Road to Blood & Guts On Monday

April 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Blood and Guts

Next week will see the debut of the Blood & Guts match AEW Dynamite, and the preview for the match will debut on Monday. AEW announced that the preview show will premiere at 6 PM ET on their YouTube account.

The match will see The Pinnacle face off with the Inner Circle in what are essentially WarGames rules. You can see the announcement below:

