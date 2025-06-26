Abyss Names His Dream Opponents He Never Got To Face

– Speaking to Restart, WWE producer Chris Park, aka Abyss, discussed dream opponents he never got to face during his career, specifically Kane and The Undertaker. He stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):

“There’s a ton of them. I mentioned in some of the other interviews, but Undertaker certainly pops up. There’s Kane, who I never worked with in my career, as well. Mick Foley, who I did have an opportunity to work with the TNA. There’s literally hundreds of others, and when I sit down and hunker down into WWE 2K25 and play the game, I’m going to try to knock as many of those off my bucket list as I can.”

Abyss is now playable in WWE 2K25 as part of the new Dunk & Destruction DLC pack that’s now available for the video game.