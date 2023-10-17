Acero’s WWE RAW Review 10.16.23  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Hey folks! It’s Jeremy. Tony is running just a little bit late so I’m taking over for the first few minutes.

* Sami Zayn is here! Zayn makes his way to the ring and in the meantime we get a reminder that Nick Aldis got Kevin Owens as a trade to Smackdown on Friday’s episode. And Owen stunned Dominik to kick off his Smackdown run.

Sami has a mic and pauses for a big cheer. He says welcome to the season premiere of Monday Night Raw! He says it feels a little weird coming out by himself though, because Kevin has been moved to Smackdown. He’s got a lot of mixed emotions; he’s sad their partnership has come to an end, but he’s excited for Kevin because he’s gonna do huge things on Smackdown. And he’s excited for him too, because he gets to stand on his own two feet and show the world what he’s known inside of him for years: that Sami Zayn is a World Heavyweight Champion-level superstar.

The crowd chants for him and he says that makes him feel good, but he has to address the elephant in the room. Owens isn’t on Raw because of the arrival of Jey Uso. He says no one was happier than him about Jey coming to Raw, but he’s struggling with it. He’s also struggling that after they hit highs of their career together, their tag team championship reign was tainted by the Judgment Day. And no tonight, the JD are getting the tag team opportunity. So he’s got a lot of mixed emotions and he has no idea what’s next. But he does know that the last year of his career has been the best, and he hits the highs because of the fans —

Here comes the Judgment Day! Balor says no one should kick off Raw’s season premiere but them. But we have poor little Sami Zayn who is alone. Damian says it’s wild, it feels like we’ve had these thorns in our side forever, but one’s been removed. And the only thing that would make us happier is removing him, the Undisputed Tag Team Idiots, and Drew McIntyre. He starts ranting and the rest tell him to chill, and Rhea says focus on tonight.

Dom says tonight Rhea tears Shayna apart and puts the whole division back on notice. Rhea says Finn and Priest are gonna bring back the Tag Team Championships. But before they do that, she notices that Sami is looking kind of lost. And back in the day, the JD would recruit stars like they did with Jey. But they have a different plan for Sami: get rid of him permanently.

The Judgment Day circle the ring and HERE COMES JEY WITH A CHAIR! He slides in and hands Sami his own chair. The JD back off. Sami tosses his chair down and leaves, and Jey jaws with him a bit before he goes.

* We get a recap of Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet fighting last week. We then get a video of Nakamura hyping the Falls Count Anywhere match and saying he’ll smash Ricochet like a bug.

Backstage, Sami Zayna tells Jey Uso that Kevin Owens wasn’t thre to help him, and it’s because of Jey. He lost his friend and his titles and it’s because of Jey. Jey tells Sami he understands, but he still has jey. It is what it is, Uce.

Jey leaves and Sami smacks a ladder, showing some massive frustration. He chases Jey down the hallway, tells him to forget about all that. He’s sorry. It’s been a tough week. He’s happy for Jey, he deserves all that he’s gotten. He’s sorry.

They hug it out. Sami apologizes again, and Jey tells him he understands.



Falls Count Anywhere

Ricochet vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Ricochet kicks Shin out the ring before he is even all the way in! he shoves Shin into the barricade. Ricochet chops Shin on the outside. He sends Shin into the ring. Shin with a big kick then a suplex out of the corner. He goes for a final kick but Ricochet ducks nad hits a recoil like move. Cover for 1.2..NO!!! Ricochet springboards with a kick, sending Shin off the apron. He hits the ropes then dives over onto Shin! He goes for a cover! 1..2…NO!!! Riccohet fights Shin up the ramp, hits some rights, an uppercut. Throat thrust from Shin. He sends Ricochet into the screen. Shin drags him to the back and they fight by Gorilla with a few refs watching. Ricochet rolls over a ref and covers for 1.2…NO!!! Ricochet with a right hand. He heads back towards the ring with Shin. They are back at the top of the ramp. A huge chop from Ricochet. Whip from Shin and Ricochet walks up the ramp! He drops Shin and hits a huge Shooting Star Press onto Shin as we go to break!

We are back and the guys are in the crowd now! They’re high in like the 200 section. Ricochet uses a fan’s help to stand atop a bannister and hit a shooting star press off of it. He kinda over-rotates and goes chest ot chest with Shin. They fight down the steps towards the barricade and Shin kicks him off of it then a hard whip into the barricade. Shin lifts the apron skirt and grabs a table! Shinsuke found some nunchucks! He spins them like he’s Michelangelo then goes in on Ricochet! He sets up the table but Ricochet sends him into the announce table! He rolls Shinsuke onto the table and heads to the apron. To the top rope! Shin rolls off the table. Ricochet drops , Shin hangs him up then tries to suplex Ricochet but Ric brings him into the ring! He tries ofr a backfist, but Shin with a modified GTS! He covers! 1..2..NO!!! Shin tries to finish, but Ric runs up his body and hits a high kick to the side of the heaad. Ric runs the corner, hops over, lands on the apron, high kick to Shinsuke. 450 off the rope! Cover! 1..2…NO!!!!

Both guys are on the top rope. Ricochet sends Shin off, kicks him on the apron.

Ric pulls the hair but Shin kicks him on the side of the head and Ricochet flies off the top through the table outside! Shin with a Kinshasha! Cover! 1..2…..3!!!

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

Honestly, the minute Shinsuke pulled out the chucks, I knew we were watchin a bad ass match. Lol. In all seriousness, this was a great opener, and Shin winning bodes well.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 13:42

Imperium gets themselves a cool little video package.



Piper Niven vs Natalya

Lockup! Whip from Piper and a shoulder tackle knocks Natalya down. Nattie is back up, goes for another lockup. Piper corners her and the ref backs her up. Piper shoves her. Slap from Nattie. Piper misses a right hand, Nattie fires back. She hits the ropes, Piper catches her, Natie hits the ropes, goes for a rana and sends Piper into the corner. Nattie with a jackknife pin, but Piper turns it into a rollup. 1…NO!!! Piper sends Nattie into the post, she blocks, sends Piper into the post, again and again and again. Headbutt from Piper. She shoves Nattie off the apron with a hip thrust.

We come back and Nattie tries for the cradle, gets a 2 count. She drops Piper, covers again. Another 2.

Nattie gains support from the crowd, shoots the legs, goes for a Sharpshooter, but Green is on the apron. This distraction allows Piper to hit a huge low crossbody and a cover. 1…2…3!!!!

Winner: Piper Niven

A quick, inoffensive match.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 6:32

Backstage, Damien Priest talks about taking out Drew McIntyre with Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. In comes Rhea Ripley and Priest asks where she was. She has a match with Shayna, and she reminds the division why she is on top. After, they’ll remind everyone who runs RAW.

Seth Rollins is in the ring as we are reminded of his upcoming match with Drew. He welcomes Oklahoma City to RAW. He calls Drew a hell of a guy. Good guy. Right? He gets jumped by Priest and Drew doesn’t do anything? This is confusing. Then Dom walks down with the contract, and now Drew is his white knight? Things got weird. He’s got questions. Drew’s got the answers.

Drew McIntyre tells him Seth mustn’t understand what 100% means, because he keeps standing in the middle of the ring to get jumped. Drew cant babysit him for the next two weeks. Seth wonders if Drew can handle his business on his own, or has Drew enlisted some help?

Seth has some footage. We see Ricochet and Pearce talking, but backstage we see Drew talking to Rhea Ripley.

-gasp-

Care to elaborate, asks Seth?

Drew tells Seth that he is not a thirsty creep like Jey Uso. Rhea came to Drew, and what they talked about is none of Seth’s business. He need only worry about Drew taking the title from him.

Seth says thanks for the clarity. Now he’ll make it clear – nobody is taking this title off of him, especially Drew. He gets it, Drew’s head has been messed with. Big opportunities and big matches, and just when Drew needed success, he had a lot of big failures. Drew is so freaked out by failure, he’s enlisted some side help with The Judgment Day. That wont work for Drew. Dealing with them is a slippery slope Drew doesn’t want to go down.

Drew says Seth sounds rattled. The last time they were in a world title match, Drew beat his ass. Drew says all those Ls came at a cost. The Bloodline –

Seth is tired of hearing about The Bloodline. He tells Drew to get over it.

Drew asks Seth if he likes being World Champ. Yeah? This was his dream, and when he beat Brock in five minutes, there was no one there. At the time, they needed someone to step up, and Drew did just that. By the time everyone was back, the moment had passed, but he caught ligtning in a bottle at Clash, and who screwed him over? The Bloodline. Sorry he cant let go so quickly. Seth will have to think long and hard on how he will re-invent himself for the 503rd time when he beats Seth at Crown Jewel.

Seth tells him that no one understands better than Seth what Drew is going to. The climb to the top is hard. He spent 4 years to get back to the top. All he is hearing right now is excuses from Drew. He will beat Drew at Crown Jewel, and Drew will leave better because of it, because for the first time he will have no one to blame but himself.

Bronson Reed gets a video package hyping up his upcoming title match.



Ludwig Kaiser vs Johnny Gargano

Gargano rushes the ring on the attack! He sends Kaiser to the outside. Suicide dive for fun. He goes to taunt Vinci, allowing Kaiser to slink back into the ring. Kaiser with a knee to the knee. Ouch. Big kick from Ludwig to the back. He postsGargano, then hits a running dropkick to the upside down Johnny in the corner. Ludwig kicks, another kick but Johnny catches. He gets setn to the corner, Johnny ties him up with a submission around the ropes so ref stops him at 4. Springboard from Johnny but he gets an uppercut. Ludwig drops Gargano then pulls him up on the apron. A running uppercut to the back of the neck.

We are back and Kaiser has Johnny hurting with a submission in the center of the ring. Johnny turns into it, tries to break it with some headbutts. They trade elbows then Kaiser hits a knee. Johnny whips Kaiser into the bottom buckle face first. Back elbow from Johnny. Johnny rolls Kaiser away from the ropes, rolls through, kick to the side of the face. Chop from Kaiser. Kaiser sends Johnny over the ropes, high kick to Kiser, He jumps through the ropes for a spear! Johnny to the 2nd rope! He flies, spins, and hits a Flatliner! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Kaiser chops! Johnny retaliates. Right hands, Kaiser corners Johnny and mounts. He gives a single fist, but Johnnny moves and pulls Kaiser into the buckle. Johnny kicks the face, powerbomb and a cover for 1..2.NO!!! Right hand from Kaiser, another, DEATH VALLEY DRIVER with a roll through! Big kick! Cover! 1..2..NO!!! Kaiser grabs Johnny, calls for the end, but Johnny rolls him up for 1..NO!!! Johnny holds the ropes as Kaiser is running. Vinci goes to check on him, but Kaiser stops him! He hops on the apron. WILLOWs BELL! Gargano with One Final Beat! Cover! 1..2..NO!!! Vinci with a thumb to the eye! Johnny leaves the ring and flies onto Vinci!

Johnny sends Vinci onto the table a few times, then into the ring, and Johnny runs right into an Enziguri. Kaiser with the KTD! Cover! 1…2…3!!!



Winner: Ludwig Kaiser

They had time and they used the hell out of it. Beautiful.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 9:54

Backstage, Becky Lynch gets run up on by Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae. Indi wants to know why Becky hasn’t given a shot to someone who never lost the title, namely her. Becky says she’s down, and she’ll talk to Pearce.

The girls leave as The Man walks on. Enter Rhea Ripley who just kinda stares her down then leaves.

Backstage, Dre McIntyre wants to talk to Sami Zayn. Since Sami left The Bloodline, Drew was apprehensive about him. But Sami worked hard and stepped up as a leader. Sami respects him for this. Drew has somr trouble though. He felt that way until he saw what he saw earlier. The instant forgivenesss for Jey. Jey has done the opposite of what Sami did. He instantly expected trust and forgiveness. Sami tells Drew Seth was right, put The Bloodline behind him. Jey has done all he can to make people believe him and Drew is the only one who doesn’t buy it. From one person to another, putting The Bloodline behind you can be hard. Drew tells Sami no offensive, but he cant relate because Sami’s never been World Champion, and the way he’s going, he’ll never BE World Champion. Sami tells him if there’s any doubt in Drew’s mind what level Sami is at, he can find out next week in the ring.

Drew accepts.

Nice.

Rhea Ripley comes to the ring with her title to have a little chat.

She says everyone wants a piece of Monday Night Mami. Even Nia Jax came back just for a piece, but that didn’t work well for her did it. In her absence, the women tried to prove how tough they are. Shayna, Nia, Raquel, all trying to prove that they’re the baddest, but the reality is that this is her division, and Mami will always be on top.

Someone disagrees, and that someone is her opponent, Shayna Baszler.



Rhea Ripley vs Shanya Baszler

Rhea locks up from behind and takes Shayna down. They both stand, Shayna trips Rhea up and locks the ankle. Rhea turns to her back and kicks Shayna away. She corners Shayna. Rights. Ref holds her back. Shayna tugs on the arm and slams Rhea down by it. She stomps. The back of the elbow like usual then kicks Rhea in the chest. Shayna yells at Rhea she asked for this. Kick to the chest. Another is missed. Rhea trips Shayna. Dropkick to Baszler. Cover for 1…NO! Running knee is missed by Shayna. Kick to the knee. Another kick by Rhea. Clothesline.They tade blows in the center of the ring. Kick from Shayna, right hand from Rhea. She misses a kick and gets a German. Cover. Shayna lifts Rhea to the shoulders, Rhea floats off. Knee in the corner from Shayna. She clocks Rhea, sits her up top, Rhea fights with some rights. Headbutt from Rhea. Rhea to the top, she flies with a dropkick. Rip Tide is h—-NO!!! Shayna turns it into aan arm bar, but cant extend the arm! Rhea turns into the hold, gets Shayna on her shoulders, then lifts her up for a powerbomb.

Nia Jax comes down to attack, but she is stopped by Raquel Rodriguez who comes out the crowd. She pushes Nia and here comes Zoey Stark flying out of the crowd on the other side! Haha. Sick. Raquel attacks Zoey, then tries to flatten Nia against the steps, but Nia moves and Raquel eats steps.

IN the ring, Zoey kicks Rhea, causing the DQ.



Winner: Rhea Ripley via DQ

Too short to matter, but The Hs really putting a lot of energy into the women on RAW.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 5:32

Rhea drops Zoey with a kick and stares down Nia, begging her to come into the ring. Nia hops onto the apron. Rhea yells for her to bring it. She enters. Superkick from Zoey. Headbutt from Rhea. Big kick to Nia, then Rhea! Zoey kicks Nia out of the ring.

Becky Lynch is backstage with Pearce. He makes the match with Indi official next week. Xia Li comes up to ask Becky what about her. Becky offers her a title shot, but Xia says it’ll be on her time.

Here comes Jade Cargill to tell Becky she wants the title, too. Becky tells her to get in line.

Backstage, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso are talking to Jackie. Cody talks about maximizing opportunities. He summarizes the show. He says one faction does not cast the shadow over RAW. They are a great set of a challengers.



Intercontinental Championship Match

Bronson Reed vs Gunther

BIG LOCKUP to start. They roll around the ring. Big boot from Gunther to Reed. Big chop in the corner. Another big chop. Gunther hits the ropes. POUNCE! Reed with a splash in the corner. Gunther to the outside. Reed to the apron. He flies off and Gunther chops him mid-air. He sends Reed against the barricade. Ref is at 4 when Gunther hits a chop. He hits 5 just as Gunther rolls Reed into the ring and follows. He locks the head up and tries for a powerbomb, but Reed drops to a knee. He lifts Reed a bit, but not all the way. Gunther attacks the back and switches gears. He works the left arm, ducks under a right, and gets a sleeper locked in. Reed backs into the corner, but Gunther locks the sleeper in again. Reed tries to break it up. He turns into the hold, lifts Gunther to the shoulders. Gunther with elbows! He locks the sleeper in AGAIN! Reed escapes, drops Gunther. He heads to the top rope! But Gunther is up! Chop to the chest! Gunther to the apron. Big kick to Reed. Another chop. He locks the head up and tries for a powerbomb but cant quite get Reed up! Back body drop from Reed onto the apron!!!! Reed runs the apron and fleis off with a huge shoulder tackle!

We are BACK and Reed is asking for some punishment. Chop from Gunther. Reed hits one of his own. Gunther with another. Huge fist to the side of the face of Gunther. Another chop from Gunther. Another. A third with a running start is blcked. Headbutt from Reed. They collide in the middle of the ring. Gunther with a clothesline. Hits the ropes, SUPERKICK FROM REED! HUGE POWERSLAM FROM REED! COVER! 1……….2…..NO!!!! Reed locks the head. He calls for the end. He locks the hips, pulls up, Gunther lands on his feet. Chop to Reed. Another. Big hit to the back of the head, then the front, then the back again, and again to the front, Gunther hits the ropes, Reed catches him! Death Valley Driver! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Running senton is thwarted by Gunther with knees. Huge clothesline drops Reed! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Gunther to the top rope. Reed is up. He hits a right. Gunther replies. Headbutt from Reeed. Reed climbs the corner. Gunther chops. Reed slaps the SHIT OUTTA GUNTHER! GAWD DAMN! They are both on the top. SUPERPLEX FROM REED TO GUNTHER!!!!! BOTH MEN DOWN! REED ROLLS OVER T OCOVER! 1…….2…..NO!!!! Reed is up on his feet! He heads to the top rope!

TSUNA—NO!!!! Gunther moves! Dropkick from Gunther! Reed still standing! Clothesline drops him! To the top rope! HUGE SPLASH OFF THE TOP! PIN! 1…2……NO!!!! Gunther is pissed! He shouts out RING GENERAL! POWERBOMB!!! COVER!!! 1……2…..3!!!

Winner: Gunther

HOE! LEE! CHIT! What a fucking match.BRISCOE BABBBBYYYYY!!!!!!!!!

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 12:54

Jackie is backstage to introduce The Miz. The Miz is scowling. He is not the self-proclaimed most must see guy, he IS just that. Why is he on the third hour? Why did Sami get to open? He mocks Sami awkwardly. He says Pearce should be fired, and maybe Nick Aldis should take over both. Maybe he knows how to put respect on his name.

In comes the back of Nia, who grabs the mic from Jackie and takes the whole of the camera angle. She says she is still standing and looking pretty. She hasn’t hit anyone with her best shot, and if she hits them with any shot, they stay down. On RAW, she does the squashing.

Miz tries to continue but Jackie tells Miz they are out of time.

Pearce is backstage, and in comes Rhea, pissed. Pearce tells her that she is defending her title at Crown Jewel against Raquel, Nia, Zoey, and Baszler.

Furher backstage, The Alpha Academy are working out with Akira TOzawa. Otis chops Gable and Gable says they want the tag titles, too.

Here comes The New Day who say if the titles are involved then The New Day is involved. Otis dances with New Day. Gable says next week, for the first time ever, Alpha Academy vs The New Day. Akira gets some side to side action for the masses.

Backstage, Vinci and Kaiser are waiting for their mans Gunther. Kaiser applauds Gunther, and Gunther tells Kaiser fantastic job. He did it. Vinci did not fulfill his responsibility tho.

Vinci says he helped Kaiser win the match.

Gunther says he saw Johnny walking around backstage. Next week, he expects Johny to be stretchered out.



WWE Tag Team Championship Match

The Judgment Day vs Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes

The bell rings the second we come back from commercial. Priest and Balor take advantage immediately, double teaming Jey. Priest with a kick to the chest then a splash in the corner. Tag to Finn who flies over the ropes with an elbow. He hits a backbreaker and Priest drops a boot off the tag. Cover for 1…NO! Priest goads Jey up then kicks him in the side. Another kick to the stomach. A spinning right is missed. Jey kicks, Priest catches, spins Jey, Enziguri! Tag to cody. Cody in to hit a right, block, antoher right, whip, reversed, Priest misses a right, kick from Cody, dorps down and a right, he does it again, then hits the corner, flies out of it, powerslam to Priest! One for the incoming Finn! Disaster Kick to Priest! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!

Here comes Dominik Mysterio. Cody sends him off the apron. He dodges Priest, in comes Finn, Rhodes locks him up for Cross Rhodes, Finn reverses, Jey with a superkick! CROSS RHODES TO PRIEST! COVER!!! 1..2….N!O!! Dom grabs the boot and puts it on the bottom rope! Cody is pissed. He chases Dom around the ring. Finn tags in. Cody circles the ring and Finn hits him with a huge clothesline.

We come baack to Cody hitting a Pedigree! But no cover! Both men down. Tag to jey. Tag to Finn! Jey with a kick, uppercut, Samoan Drop! Hip attack in the corner but Finn is up! He sends Jey to the apron. Big kick from Jey. To the top. He fleis with a crossbody. Cover for 1..2..NO!!Jey up. He lifts Finn to the shoulders. Finn rakes the eyes. He drops an elbow. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Finn sizes Jey up. SUPERKICK FROM JEY! He locks up, Cody is in! He hits the ropes, 1D/Cutter combo!! 1…2…….NO!!!!! Finn kicks out! Cody hits the ropes, goes for a suicide dive to Priest, but Priest with a GOOZLE!! CHOKESLAM ONTO THE APRON! He gets the table ready! Priest grabs Cody. Jey is at the top rope. He kicks priest away. Dom tugs on his leg as the ref checks on Preist. Jey flies, Finn has the knees up. ROLLUP for 1..2..NO!!! JEy kicks out! Dom on the apron. The ref screams at him.

Here comes Sami Zayn to pull Dom off the apron and attack with right hands. He sends Dom into the ringpost. Into the steps. Here comes Priest to send Sami into the steps! Cody is nearby and tosses Preist over the barricade. Cody to the apron. Jey is up. He reaches for a tag! Finn knocks Cody off the apron! He drops Jey on his head! Both men down. On the outside, Priest kicks Cody in the balls. He lifts up for a Razor’s Edge. Priest hits Cody with it onto the announce table!

Jey with a suicide dive! He checks on Cody. He enters the ring. SLINGBLADE TO JEY! Shotgun dropkick! Finn to the top rope! COU—-NO!!! Jey rolls out of the way. SPEAR TO FINN!!! Jey to the top rope! Splash attempt, lands on his feet, Priest in the ring. SPEAR TO PRIEST! Jey to the apron!

JIMMY USO IS HERE! SUPERKICK TO JEY! Jey rolls into the ring! Finn flies off the top rope! COUP DE GRACE! COVER! 1……2….3!!!



Winners: The Judgment Day

Pretty standard tag match heightened by the talent of everyone involved. They kept it interesting with Jimmy showing up, but I hope they tighten that story up, as it seems like more of the same on Smackdown more often than not, and I wouldn’t want that infiltrating the red brand.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time:

End Show