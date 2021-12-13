Adam Cole Discusses the Possibility of Kyle O’Reilly Joining AEW

Adam Cole recently weighed in on the potential of Kyle O’Reilly signing with AEW now that he’s a free agent. During the AEW panel at C2E2, Cole was asked about the possibiliy of O’Reilly — who’s WWE contract expired last week coming into AEW.

“So this is the honest to God’s truth, I have no idea what Kyle is going to do, I really don’t,” Cole replied. “I’m not sure he even knows what he’s going to do. But the idea of getting to reunite with Kyle as well as Bobby? Hell yeah, I would love that. Hell yeah I would. Absolutely.”

He also immediately raised his hand when a fan asked who would be the most interested in “kicking Johnny Gargano’s a**?,” as you can see below: