Backstage Update on Johnny Gargano & Kyle O’Reilly Becoming Free Agents, WWE’s Impressions of Their Status

– As previously reported, former top WWE NXT Superstars Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano are now free agents after their latest WWE contracts expired. Both men are no longer listed on WWE’s internal roster, and they are free to appear anywhere as soon as they wish. Dave Meltzer had more details on their deals expiring on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, the impression in WWE for Gargano and O’Reilly is that “they’re taking time off.” They are both unrestricted free agents, and Meltzer remarked that both men could appear at AEW Winter Is Coming if Tony Khan was able to make deal.

Meltzer added that Johnny Gargano has not yet made his choice on what he will do next. Also, the offer WWE made to Gargano is reportedly “better” than his current deal. Additionally, Meltzer speculated that O’Reilly and Gargano not signing new deals shows they are serious about exploring offers from other promotions.

With regards to Gargano, Meltzer noted that Gargano still wanted to take part in another WarGames event. So, he finished up his current feud in NXT, similar to how Adam Cole handled his NXT exit by finishing up his program with O’Reilly. Cole later signed with AEW in September.