Kyle O’Reilly Also A Free Agent Now, O’Reilly and Gargano Removed From WWE Internal Roster
December 10, 2021 | Posted by
As we noted earlier today, Johnny Gargano’s deal with the WWE has expired and he is now a free agent. PWInsider reports that Kyle O’Reilly is now also officially a free agent as his deal with the company has also expired. Both O’Reilly and Gargano have been removed from the WWE’s internal roster this afternoon.
Technically, the two can now wrestle anywhere they want, although as noted, both have children on the way and may stay gone until their partners give birth. There is a belief in WWE that they will return to the company in 2022.
