Note On Belief in WWE About Status Of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly

As we’ve previously reported, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly seemingly got a send-off following the most recent episode of WWE NXT. In addition to being written off of television with attacks, they had what appeared to be a farewell when the taping was over. At this time, it’s still unknown what will happen with both wrestlers. It’s believed that Gargano’s contract will expire tomorrow, while O’Reilly’s contract is likewise expected to be up this week.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the internal belief in WWE is that both O’Reilly and Gargano will be back in NXT in 2022. Not only does Gargano have a kid on the way, but O’Reilly does as well. The angles shot on NXT were meant to write them off TV but with the idea that they would be back.

Meltzer also noted that “one of them” considered AEW but hasn’t made the decision to go. He added: “WWE didn’t do that thing with Johnny Gargano to have him show up in AEW next week, I’ll put it that way.“