Johnny Gargano Officially A Free Agent, Re-Opens Pro Wrestling Tees Store

It’s official, Johnny Gargano is back on the market. As reported yesterday, Gargano has not signed a new contract with WWE and the one-week extension of his previous deal expired today. As further confirmation that he is no longer under contract, Gargano has re-opened his Pro Wrestling Tees store. He has five new t-shirt designs, some of which feature the phrase ‘Bet on Yourself.’

As noted, the current belief in WWE is that Gargano will be back in 2022. Either way, it is unlikely he will make a decision on his future until after his and Candice LeRae’s baby is born. The baby is due around February.