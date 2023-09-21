Adam Cole Possibly Injured On AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole looks to have suffered an injury during tonight’s AEW Dynamite. As PWInsider reports, Cole seems to have injured his ankle when he jumped from the entrance ramp to the floor during the main event match pitting MJF against Samoa Joe.

The site notes that Cole was “noticeably limping” for the remainder of the match. There is no word yet as to his status.

As previously noted, Jon Moxley appeared to have suffered an injury, possibly a concussion, in his AEW International Championship match against Rey Fenix.