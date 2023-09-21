Update On Jon Moxley After AEW Dynamite Match, Finish Reportedly Changed

The AEW International Title match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite had an impromptu change to the finish, and a new report has an update on Jon Moxley afterward. As reported, Rey Fenix defeated Moxley to win the title on Wednesday’s episode. The finish went wrong, and Moxley did not kick out of a move as planned. Fenix then hit Moxley again and pinned him to win the title.

According to PWInsider, that finish was improvised after Moxley was hurt. While there’s some speculation, there is no confirmed word on whether the actual result changed due to the improvisation.

PWInsider also reports that Moxley was checked out by doctors for a long time before he sat up and walked out. The belief backstage is that he may have suffered a concussion.