Rey Fenix Captures International Title At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

September 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rey Fenix AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Rey Fenix is your new AEW International Champion, defeating Jon Moxley for the title at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Fenix beat Moxley on Wednesday night’s episode to win the title, getting the win with a piledriver.

The win ends Moxley’s first run with the championship at 17 days and marks Fenix’s first reign. He is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion and AEW World Trios Champion.

