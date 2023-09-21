wrestling / News
Rey Fenix Captures International Title At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam
Rey Fenix is your new AEW International Champion, defeating Jon Moxley for the title at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Fenix beat Moxley on Wednesday night’s episode to win the title, getting the win with a piledriver.
The win ends Moxley’s first run with the championship at 17 days and marks Fenix’s first reign. He is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion and AEW World Trios Champion.
LEG DROP LARIAT FROM THE TOP ROPE TO THE FLOOR!
Watch #AEWDynamite #AEWGrandSlam LIVE ON TBS!@ReyFenixMx | @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/OHmxuiZb6D
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 21, 2023
AND NEW #AEW INTERNATIONAL CHAMPION REY FENIX!
Watch #AEWDynamite #AEWGrandSlam LIVE ON TBS!@ReyFenixMx pic.twitter.com/gVrN0ity3k
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 21, 2023
