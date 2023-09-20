Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Dynamite

Date: September 20, 2023

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City, New York

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

It’s time for a(nother) big show with Grand Slam from a big old tennis stadium in New York. This time around we have a major main event as well, with MJF defending the World Title against Samoa Joe. That should make for a heck of a match, with some more title matches sprinkled throughout. Let’s get to it.