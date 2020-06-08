wrestling / News
Adam Cole Stops Velveteen Dream in Chaotic Backlot Brawl at NXT Takeover: In Your House (Highights)
Adam Cole had a very real battle on his hands, but he still managed to escape his match with Velveteen Dream at NXT Takeover: In Your House with his title. As noted in our live coverage of the show, Cole beat Dream in a weapon-filled bout that saw the Undisputed Era get involved on to run afoul of Dexter Lumis. Cole was ultimately able to defeat Dream, ensuring that the challenger will not get another title match while Cole is champion.
Cole’s title reign stands at 372 days and counting.
An UNDISPUTED entrance, indeed. #NXTTakeOver @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/tAXrPJDOsM
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 8, 2020
Do it for #MrHamster, @AdamColePro. #Humbled #NXTTakeOver 🐹 pic.twitter.com/QMk66YOvOc
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 8, 2020
The Walking Dream. #NXTTakeOver @DreamWWE pic.twitter.com/G0KcsFBSQM
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
.@AdamColePro is TRAPPED IN THE CAR! #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @DreamWWE pic.twitter.com/qetBtq9jys
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 8, 2020
Dream o̶v̶e̶r̶ extinguished? #NXTTakeOver @AdamColePro @DreamWWE pic.twitter.com/eCYgO4x7DY
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 8, 2020
This isn't a DREAM. It's a NIGHTMARE. #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @AdamColePro @DreamWWE pic.twitter.com/COpYrVjWHe
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
MAMMA MIA!!! 🚙 🚙 🚙 💥 💥 💥 @DreamWWE @AdamColePro #NXTChampionship #NXTTakeOver: In Your House pic.twitter.com/n3alGuhqbD
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
The after effects. #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/i5HgWlyx45
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
The @DreamWWE's aspirations of becoming #NXTChampion are officially OVER.@AdamColePro continues his legendary reign in the BACKLOT BRAWL, bay-bay. #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/wv4YEvclRr
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 8, 2020
"NOBODY WILL BEAT ME FOR THIS. NOBODY!"
The 365+ day reign doesn't lie. #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @AdamColePro @DreamWWE pic.twitter.com/6fucReyWhB
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
