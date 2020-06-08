Adam Cole Stops Velveteen Dream in Chaotic Backlot Brawl at NXT Takeover: In Your House (Highights)

Adam Cole had a very real battle on his hands, but he still managed to escape his match with Velveteen Dream at NXT Takeover: In Your House with his title. As noted in our live coverage of the show, Cole beat Dream in a weapon-filled bout that saw the Undisputed Era get involved on to run afoul of Dexter Lumis. Cole was ultimately able to defeat Dream, ensuring that the challenger will not get another title match while Cole is champion.

Cole’s title reign stands at 372 days and counting.