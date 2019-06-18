Aerostar In Good Condition Following Scary Fall At AAA Event

– At Lucha Libra AAA’s Verano de Escandalo event on Sunday, Aerostar took a nasty bump after diving off the staging around the ring. Aerostar wasn’t properly caught by the ground of wrestlers below him, leading to him landing on his head and neck on the floor.

👩🏻‍⚕️ Tenemos reporte médico: 👨🏻‍⚕️ Después de lo sucedido con @aaaerostar1 en #VeranoDeEscándalo queremos informar que el Cadete del Cosmos se encuentra en buenas condiciones y estará bajo observación médica para descartar complicaciones. 😊 #ÁnimoAerostar ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/zjsIvbQ71X — Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) June 17, 2019

Translated: After what happened @aaaerostar1 we want to report that the Cosmos #VeranoDeEscándalo Cadet is in good condition and will be under medical observation to rule out complications. 😊 #ÁnimoAerostar ⚡️

Aerostar took to social media to post his own update on the situation.

Les voy a ser totalmente sincero es un vuelo muy difícil de realizar pero no imposible….prometo mejorarlo,le voy a dar la estética que se merece. Un vuelo que por la altura no se puede practicar pero les prometo que lo voy a lograr. @luchalibreaaa @LuchaAztecaAAA @Los_Aerofans pic.twitter.com/IN0O6pRsty — AEROSTAR OFICIAL AAA (@aaaerostar1) June 16, 2019

Translated: I will be totally honest with you is a very difficult flight to make but not impossible…. I promise to improve it, I’m going to give you the aesthetic you deserve. A flight that by height can not be practiced but I promise you that I will make it.