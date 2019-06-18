wrestling / News

Aerostar In Good Condition Following Scary Fall At AAA Event

June 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Drago vs. Aerostar

– At Lucha Libra AAA’s Verano de Escandalo event on Sunday, Aerostar took a nasty bump after diving off the staging around the ring. Aerostar wasn’t properly caught by the ground of wrestlers below him, leading to him landing on his head and neck on the floor.

Translated: After what happened @aaaerostar1 we want to report that the Cosmos #VeranoDeEscándalo Cadet is in good condition and will be under medical observation to rule out complications. 😊 #ÁnimoAerostar ⚡️

Aerostar took to social media to post his own update on the situation.

Translated: I will be totally honest with you is a very difficult flight to make but not impossible…. I promise to improve it, I’m going to give you the aesthetic you deserve. A flight that by height can not be practiced but I promise you that I will make it.

