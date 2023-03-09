wrestling / News
AEW All-Atlantic Championship Renamed, Will Be International Championship
March 8, 2023 | Posted by
Tony Khan has announced that the AEW All-Atlantic Championship is “levelling up” to the International Championship. Khan announced on tonight’s show that the title, currently held by Orange Cassidy, will be re-dubbed the International Title and Cassidy will remain champion.
Cassidy will defend the International Champion against Jeff Jarrett on next week’s AEW Dynamite.
Don't miss the #AEW International Championship defense with @RealJeffJarrett challenging the current champ @orangecassidy NEXT WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite in honor of the release of SHAZAM! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/TbPAfC6RTH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2023
