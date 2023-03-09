wrestling / News

AEW All-Atlantic Championship Renamed, Will Be International Championship

March 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 3-15-23 Image Credit: AEW

Tony Khan has announced that the AEW All-Atlantic Championship is “levelling up” to the International Championship. Khan announced on tonight’s show that the title, currently held by Orange Cassidy, will be re-dubbed the International Title and Cassidy will remain champion.

Cassidy will defend the International Champion against Jeff Jarrett on next week’s AEW Dynamite.

