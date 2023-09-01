AEW All In One of Only Eight Events To Get A $10 Million Gate

As previously reported, AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London had an attendance of 81,035 and a live gate of just over $10 million. An exact figure wasn’t provided. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the event was only one of eight to hit the mark. It’s also the only non-WWE company to do it. It was noted that when WWE announces a gate, they include services charges from the ticket outlet. The list includes:

* Wrestlemania 29 (April 17, 2013), MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Headlined by John Cena vs. the Rock – $11.3 million (estimated $10.4 million without charges)

* Wrestlemania 31 (March 29, 2015), Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar – $12.6 million (est. $11.6 million without charges)

* Wrestlemania 32 (April 3, 2016), AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Triple H – $17.3 million (est. $15.9 million without charges)

* Wrestlemania 33 (April 2, 2017), Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. Headlined by Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker – $14.5 million (est. $13.3 million without charges)

* Wrestlemania 34 (April 8, 2018), The Superdome in New Orleans, LA. Headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar – $14.1 million (est $13.0 million without charges)

* Wrestlemania 35 (April 7, 2019), MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Headlined by Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair – $16.9 million (est. $15.5 million without charges)

* Wrestlemania 39 – SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes – $10,286,884.

* AEW All In – Wembley Stadium in London, England. Headlined by MJF vs. Adam Cole – $10,000,000.