AEW All In Announced Attendance Reportedly the Actual Paid Attendance

AEW All In’s announced attendance figure was the actual paid figure for the show, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the number, which was announced as 81,035 during the PPV, was the “100% legitimate” paid attendance.

The report notes that AEW did not include comps or visitors, nor anyone else beyond those who paid for tickets as they wanted the announced number to be the actual figure and not have any kind of over-inflation. Wrestling attendance has a reputation for being overestimated or using “tricks” such as WrestleMania 32 having an attendance of 101,763 which was later acknowledged as including other people in the building such as ushers and those taking tickets.