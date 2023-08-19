AEW All In Passes WrestleMania 32 In Ticket Distribution

AEW All In has surpassed another landmark show in terms of ticket sales, according to the latest report. WrestleTix reports that AEW has now distributed 80,846 tickets for All In, which puts it ahead of WrestleMania 32’s 80,709 tickets sold.

It is, as always when talking about ticket sales, worth noting that WWE announced an attendance of 101,763 for the 2016 show, which was later acknowledged as including other people in the building such as ushers and those taking tickets. The WON estimated that there would need to be another 3,800 to 4,800 tickets sold to break the actual paid attendance mark for a single wrestling show.